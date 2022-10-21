South East Senate Caucus appeals for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The South East Caucus in the Senate, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to obey the Appeal Court ruling which ordered the immediate release of the detained Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The Caucus in a statement released in Abuja, also advised the Federal Government against appealing the ruling at the Supreme Court, justasitasked thePresidency toutilisetheopportunitypresented by the Appeal Court ruling and consider political solution to resolve the lingering problem in the interest of the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence. The Caucus cautioned that resorting totheSupreme Court would ignite varied interpretations which, to all intents, would be injurious to the unity and corporate existence of the country.

The statement reads: “We should be mindful of our diversity and the strengths we as a country derive there from. Thisisthetimetoshow magnanimity and states manship. The Appeal Court has provided the leeway for the authorities to walk the talk as ones desirous of preserving Nigeria’s unity and respect for her diversity.

“Notappealingthematter andresorting to political solution will in no way question the enormous powers of the Federal Government rather, it would enhance its prestige as a government in love with all segments of the Nigerian society. “Accordingly, we, asaCaucus and stakeholders in the Nigeria project, appeal to Mr President to remember the promise he made to a delegation of elders of Igbo land some time ago, and release Nnamdi Kanu, especially now that the Appeal Court by that ruling removed the burden of interference from him. Going on appeal would ultimately negate that kind gesture.”

The statement was jointly signed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Majority Whip), Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Minority Whip), Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator (Iyom) Uche Ekwun-ife, Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Sam Egwu, Senator Obinna Ogba, Senator TheodoreOrji, SenatorChimaroke Nnamani, Senator Michael Nnachi, Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Frank Ibezim and Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Uba. Meanwhile, the Federal Government has appealed the judgement of the Appellate Court at the Supreme Court, asking the apex court tostayexecutionof the judgementdeliveredonOctober13, 2022.

