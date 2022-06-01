South East should engage other zones to win presidency –Ogbogu

Ike Ogbogu, a lawyer, was the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Primary Election Committee for Cross River State. In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he speaks on the party’s nomination process and clamour for a president of South East extraction

How did the senatorial primaries go in Cross River State?

The primaries took place on May 24. For the Cross River North Senatorial District, it was a consensus candidate in the person of Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who is the incumbent. He was returned unopposed.

That of Central senatorial zone was keenly contested by five aspirants but at the end of the day, Hon. Bassey Ewa won with 102 votes, followed by Hon. Godwin Ettah who scored 94 votes and was second. For the South, we had Dr. Joseph Edet and Ekpo Okon but at the end, Expo Okon picked the senatorial ticket.

How would you describe the conduct of the exercise? The exercise was very peaceful, transparent and rancour-free.

The process adopted by the PDP in this year’s primaries helped a lot in curbing any protest that might arise because the names of the adhoc delegates that participated in the primaries were brought in from the national office. So, we came in from Abuja with the names of the delegates.

Although the delegates’ election took place here in Cross River, it was conducted by the national. The state only took the names to the national, which compiled it and gave to us for use and nobody frowned at the names of the delegates. Those names were confirmed and all of them participated in the election. Besides, all the contestants had their agents at the venue and they all observed what transpired.

We also had representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who monitored and observed what happened. Again, we had security agents who were there to ensure peace. So generally speaking, we were all happy to have conducted the primaries without any problem.

But just in case any of the contestants is not happy with the way it was conducted,, there is an appeal panel, which has been set up by the national headquarters of the party. The PDP adopted a process of transparent screening of all the aspirants. We did witness a situation, where somebody will sit down somewhere and nominate candidates.

Every contestant was screened and the list and all those screened were posted on the website or the party as well as the various party secretariats. They were also given an opportunity to protest if they found anything but at the end of the day, nobody protested.

With the conclusion of the process, what assurance is there that PDP will reclaim the state?

From the process that I observed, especially the one I participated in, it is quite obvious that the PDP has adopted what I will call internal democratic process. Now, in the run-up to the primaries, all the necessary internal mechanism of the party were activated and all the aspirants were given the opportunity to participate.

There is no more anointed aspirant or candidate. Every aspirant was given a level playing ground and this happened in all the primaries whether those of the Houses of Assembly, House Representatives or any other primaries.

The party took the bottom to top approach and the process has so far gone down well with all the aspirants. I know that the internal mechanism put in place by the party has to a very large extent, foreclosed the usual protest, which would have arisen if the constitution of the party was not followed.

As a party man, do you believe in zoning?

You know that what is in the public space is that the national leadership of the party threw the contest open; that everybody should go to the field and canvass for support.

Would you say that is justice to the South?

You know, justice in this case is somehow subjective because when you look at some zones, especially the South-East that is clamouring for the presidency, you can then say that justice has not been served in this case because all the other geopolitical zones have had a shot at the presidency, only the South-East has not.

Well, North-East is equally laying claim to it, saying since the Fourth Republic, it has not produced a president. But we always say that equally is equity, I would have loved a situation where what transpired in 1999, where every other geopolitical zone stepped down for the South-West played out this time around, at least to give the South-East a sense of belonging and make them feel that they are part of Nigeria. But the way it has played out, we can’t go beyond what the national leadership of the party said.

There have been threats by various stakeholders in the South-East that if a candidate of Igbo extraction does not get the presidency this time, they will demand to be allowed leave Nigeria. As someone from that part of the country, what is your take on the threat?

I don’t think exiting Nigeria will solve the problem. What I will suggest is for the South- East to engage other geopolitical zones and make them understand that they are being shortchanged in this geographical expression called Nigeria. Exiting from Nigeria will not serve the interest of the Igbos because they are everywhere in Nigeria.

Getting an Igbo man confined to the East is limiting his potential. An average Igbo man is enterprising and cannot progress within a geopolitical zone and geo-social environment called South-East. Do I think that the Igbo man exiting will make him hold the short end of the stick in Nigeria? The best way to go about it is to engage other zones. I am equally for restructuring of the country. If the country is restructured, there will be no need of all this talk about zoning.

The centre is very powerful and that is not what the federal system anticipates. The federal system of government anticipates a federal government and component states. The component states should have their own power by controlling their resources while paying royalty to the center. With this, all the component states will now compete.

Let us also remind ourselves that the reason for coming together as a country was based on negotiation between our founding fathers that all the regions should be independent of the centre. The centre is too powerful and if you look at the Exclusive Legislative List, the centre has more than 60 items. There are certain things that the federal controls that it ought not to.

