South East united for 2023 presidency –Ogah

Hon. Chinedu Ogah represents Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the chances of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2023 general elections, president of Igbo extraction, insecurity, youth unemployment, among other issues.

There has been the clamour for the President of Igbo extraction in 2023, what is your take on this?

The first thing is for the APC to zone the presidency to the south; from south it can be micro zoned to South-East and we have competent people that are qualified and ready in the South-East to be President of the country. So, we are waiting for our party and we will know the direction of our party during the convention. If it is zoned to South-East, I will support anybody in the South-East. I will support the person even if it is my enemy that is given the ticket, I will go for such a person because the presidency is something that will benefit everybody. If it comes to South-South, I have no option but to support the person because I am a party man, I must abide by my party’s decision. But as a South-East person, nobody will be happy if something good comes to his home and someone works against it. I will be very prayerful and I’m appealing to let it come to South-East and from South-East, let it come to Ebonyi State.

Some people are saying that power is fought and not given and Igbo is not united. Do you think that the South-East will make it in 2023? Who is telling you that Igbos is not united?

We are united. We are very united and when we get to the bridge, we will cross it.

In Ebonyi State, APC is now a ruling party after Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the party. Do you think the party will win the state in 2023?

APC has no force to contend with.

Leave those making noise most of them have no voters’ cards. APC is in charge and it is those that have voters’ cards that will vote on Election Day and not those noisemakers. I have told you earlier that when we get to the bridge we will cross it. Forget those that are making noise on the pages of newspapers, doing billboards, let them come home and stay with the people if you think you are a politician. If you claim you are at home and on the ground, return home and sleep for three days. I have been in my village for more than a week seeing my constituents. Open your gates let your people come to you. It is not when you are in Abuja you will be making noise on the pages of newspapers that you will take over the state, take over where?

Some people are saying that President Buhari is not friendly with the Igbo. Do you think that the President has done well in the South-East?

I want to ask you a question as a journalist, have you plied Enugu-Aba-Port- Harcourt Expressway from 2012 to 2015? If you have applied that road, evaluate that road from 2015 till today and know whether Buhari loves the Igbo or not. Also, look at Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and know whether the President hates the Igbo. We were only reading the construction of the Second Niger Bridge on the pages of the newspaper. It is only now that it is a reality. If he doesn’t love Igbo why is the bridge a reality now? Why did he give Ministers to Igbo sons and daughters for many years? I don’t know why people keep saying that Buhari hates a section of the country when he loves every citizen.

There have security problems in the country, what would you suggest to be the solution?

The problem of security is that we have so many fake people from community leaders down. If we allow the masses to freely elect those they want as their leaders, there will be no problem because a good leader should be able to know his people and control them and that is our major problem. Again, we should not be depending on security agents and the government alone because security is everybody’s business.

There is also youth unemployment. What is do you think should be done to solve this growing problem in the country?

Most of the things that cause these problems are our education system. Our education is doing a different thing because we focus more on theoretical education than practical education. If we go more on innovation and practical education, the problem will be over. Graduates should be able to do things that will help them. They should stop depending much on civil service work. I see any graduate that is looking for civil service work as a lazy person. If you are a Chemical Engineer and you have some enablement, you can produce chemicals that will give you money. The problem of skills, the problem of innovation, and the problem of supervision are all that causes this youth unemployment.

How many bills and motions have you sponsored since your two years in office?

We have about 14 bills, eight motions and seven petitions. Out of these 14 bills, we have almost six on the committee for public hearings. While some have passed the second reading and some are in the first reading. So, this is the extent we have done and we will continue from where we stopped this year, we will continue to push to ensure that we achieve a lot for our people by making laws that will benefit them.

What is the relationship between you and your constituents like?

The achievements we have recorded are there because of the good relationship with my people the constituents, the leadership of the National Assembly and my colleagues. I try as much as I can to make sure I put smiles on the faces of my constituents and that is why we have achieved the little we have done.

Before you went to the House of Representatives, you have been empowering people and it has increased compared to your predecessors. How do you raise money to empower people the way you do?

We do what we call strategic planning, we always start planning every January and every 26 December is always our annual event. It is the period we empower our people and plan for the next year. We always plan on what we will do for our people each year based on the analysis of what the people need each time. Our empowerment is always two times a year. We always have one every July and the other every 26 December. We have other ones like paying school fees of indigent students, sponsorship of scholarship that comes up every day. We always do savings for all these empowerments and we always channel those savings to the empowerments and that is what we do.

We are now in 2022, what message do you have for youths and leaders of this country?

I am urging our youths to be calm, obey the rules and regulations, work hard and obey our leaders. They should continue to support the government in power. We should live in peace and unity, belief in God and encourage our youths. Politics is a relay race, today it is your turn and tomorrow it is another person’s turn. Don’t use your position to step on people’s toes because those you stepped on their toes maybe the people that will be in power tomorrow.

