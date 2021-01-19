News

South-East youths back Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has thrown its support behind the newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor. COSEYL stated that those against the emergence of Obiozor as President- General of Ohanaeze should have a rethink and realign their interest to that of the majority of Ndigbo who had endorsed Obiozor’s emergence as timely and a welcomed development. In a statement by COSEYL President-General, Chief Goodluck Ibem and Comrade Kanice Igwe urged all Igbo to make their interest in tandem with the Igbo collective agenda of economic and political resurgence especially towards producing Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction come 2023.

However, the group called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to work with the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide with a view to giving Ndigbo a common and collective voice that would make for consensus building rather each speaking differently. COSEYL said that the election that produced Obiozor as President-General was free and fair as the voting option applied had allowed who was voting for who.

It described the rumour that some Fulani cabal and the Miyetti Allah were instrumental to the emergence of Obiozor as Ohanaeze National President as untrue, stressing that the rumour was never backed up by facts by those spreading it It said: “Ndigbo are very respected and responsible tribe in Nigeria which would never accept a situation where anyone or group imposes a candidate on her to lead the apex socio-cultural group in the land. “Ndigbo are republican in nature, as history has shown.

Again, for the record, Obiozor clearly won the election held at Dan Ayiam Stadium, Owerri being that it was the turn of Imo State, his home state to produce the next Ohanaeze President-General. “The constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was followed to the letter in the election that brought Obiozor on sit. We, therefore, call on those who lost the election to queue behind the new President-General and his team for the betterment of Ndigbo.”

