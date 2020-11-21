News

South-East youths reject Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the South-East geo-political zone has rejected the Nigeria Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI by the Nigerian Army in the zone, describing it as “illtimed, ill-advised and calculated to use brute force to administer a peaceful region.”

In a statement issued by its President General, Chief Goodluck Ibem and Secretary- General, Kannice Igwe, said: “We recall that such operations by the Nigeria Army usually end in cutting our youth in the name and under the pretext of security enforcement. “The infamous operation codenamed Python Dance or Egwu Eke in 2017 still haunts the collective memory of Southeast youth to this day. “The aftermath of the highjacked #EndSARS protest was followed by loss of lives of youth in their prime.”

“It is on record that during the #EndSARS protest, the army killed unarmed Mr Ebere Osuigwe, a 35-year-old young father of five at his residence at Osuigwe lane, Aba, Abia State on his way to collect his phone from a neighbouring building. “Another young man was killed by the army at Milverton street in Aba on the same day and other youth who were killed throwing the families of these slain persons into sorrow and anguish.

“That the Nigeria Army rather than focus its operation in Borno and other northern states where Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents have killed so many security agents, sacked many villages and took administrative control of some, and even had the effrontery to attempt the life of a sitting governor (assassination-style target) despite heavy security details attached leaves much to be desired.”

