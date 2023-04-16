South Korea Fires Warning Shot At North Korea Vessel

North and South Korea have been in series of clashes since the end of the Korean war.

This has, however, led to various disputes, and clashes have emanated from it, that North Korea does not recognise the poorly marked sea border which sparked Saturday’s incident, arguing it should lie further south.

It would be recalled that after the Korean War ended in 1953, a number of clashes have been caused by ships wrongly crossing it.

But on Saturday, April 15, 2023, South Korea’s military fired warning shots towards a North Korean patrol vessel amid heightened tensions over Kim Jong Un latest missile test.

The incident happened at around 11am local time, just two days after Pyongyang launched a new Hwasong-18 weapon that triggered a scare in northern Japan.

The North Korean boat was targeted by its neighbour’s forces after temporarily crossing the countries’ disputed western sea boundary, which was drawn up by the UN after the Korean War in 1953.

It was chasing a Chinese fishing boat at the time near South Korea’s Baekryeong island, but quickly retreated.

As the South’s high-speed vessel responded to the incident, poor visibility caused it to collide with the fishing boat, which saw some troops on board suffer minor injuries.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff downplayed the collision, and said the military would remain on alert for any “potential provocations” by the North.

“Our military maintains decisive battle posture while monitoring the enemy’s movements,” it added.

Seoul has been staging major joint military years with the US in recent weeks, its biggest in years to deter its neighbour from its increasingly provocative weapons testing programme.