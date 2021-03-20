SOUTH, MIDDLE BELT ULTIMATUM: IT’S TIME TO DEBATE OUR EXISTENCE IN NIGERIA, JANG TELLS FG

…says it’s imperative to review 1999 Constitution as Nigeria can’t develop with lopsided military document

A 2019 Presidential aspirant and former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang, has said that it was time the Federal Government provided the Southern and the Middle Belt parts of the country the opportunity to debate their existence in Nigeria.

Jang was one of the signatories to a document after a meeting of leaders of both regions in Lagos in December 2020 which gave the Federal Government a 90-day ultimatum to set up a committee to review the 1999 Constitution, which they described as a fraud put together to subjugate other nationalities.

The leaders, who came together under the auspices of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self- Determination, noted that the 1999 Constitution was responsible for the worsening insecurity and poverty in the land. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in Jos yesterday, following the expiration of the ultimatum this week, Jang restated their demands.

He said: “Nigerians should be given the opportunity to debate what we are saying and then the government of the day will now bring out what we want. That would have been my agenda when I ran for the office of the President in 2019. “There is no way the country can develop without a constitution. You see, the Commissioner of Police cannot be commanded by the governor of a state.

A governor is a captive in his state. That is what I suffered when I was governor of Plateau State for eight years. “We are seeing the reason why Nigeria is not progressing, because power is not given to the people at the grassroots. So, Nigerians should be given an opportunity to debate their existence so that they can exist as a federation and not just a conglomerate of nationalities.”

He insisted that new constitution must be drafted to address the many anomalies in the Nigerian federation as currently constituted, stressing that Nigeria is running a unitary constitution in a federal system. He added: “I was signatory to the ultimatum in the Lagos document.

There is no way the military can draft a constitution and serve the need of the civil authority. It is the people, (the civilians) who should sit and decide what type of constitution they want. Without that, we cannot have a workable constitution.

“Our 1999 constitution begins with, ‘We the people of Nigeria’. Who are the people? So, the military constitution we have now is the most lopsided. It is very clear that Nigeria needs to be restructured. I love Nigeria and that was why we fought the Civil War. We are a country and not a nation. Jang, who also represented Plateau North in the 8th National Assembly as a Senator, said there was a complete imbalance in the National Assembly especially in the House of Representatives. He expressed sadness over the lopsidedness in the delineation of the country’s federal constituencies.

Jang added: “How can you have a federal constituency in Jos East and Jos South to form one constituency while Wase LGA has one federal constituency to itself? Give each same number of House of Representatives members as it is in the Senate so that there will be no cheating.” Leaders of various ethnic groups from the South-West, South-East, South-South and the Middle Belt had given the Federal Government a 90- day ultimatum in December last year. Some of the leaders who signed the communiqué are former Jang; Prof. Yusufu Turaki; a prominent historian, Prof. Banji Akintoye;President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe; Senator Aniete Okon; and Fred Agbeyegbe. Others include Air Commodore Indongesit Nkanga (retd.); Ambassador Godknows Igali; Fred Agbeyegbe, Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yange and Dr Kunle Oshodi.

The communiqué issued after the meeting read partly: “Being confronted by the clear and present danger of extermination in the hands of our supposed compatriots in the union of Nigeria, (we) hereby declare a sovereignty dispute with the Federation of Nigeria as represented by the Federal Government of Nigeria, on account of our repudiation and rejection of the imposed 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, whose authorship was fraudulently imputed to us.

“Furthermore, effective from today, 18th December 2020, (we) give a 90-day notice to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, the Security Council of the United Nations, the Government of the United States of America, the European Union as well as the international community, of the intention of the peoples of the alliance territories to reconsider our continued allegiance to the disputed 1999 Constitution as well as the unitary union of death, attrition and backwardness it foists on us. “We demand that in the 90 days of this notice, the following specific actions must be taken by the Federal Government of Nigeria to firmly set in motion an irreversible process by which the aforementioned grave constitutional grievances would be addressed: “A formal announcement by the Federal Government of Nigeria acknowledging the constitutional grievances and sovereignty dispute now declared by the peoples of the South and Middle- Belt of Nigeria.

“A formal commitment by the Federal Government to the wholesale decommissioning and scrapping of the 1999 Constitution. “A formal announcement by the Federal Government of Nigeria suspending further general elections under the disputed 1999 Constitution.

“A formal initiation of a time-bound transitioning process to engender the emergence of fresh constitutional protocols by a twostage process in which the constituent regional blocs will, at the first stage, distil and ratify their various constitutions by referendums and plebiscite and in the second stage, negotiate the terms of federating afresh as may be dictated by the outcomes of a referendum and plebiscite.”

