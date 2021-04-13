News Top Stories

South not helpless as in 1966 –Afenifere

A chieftain of Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Sociopolitical group, Chief Kole Omololu, yesterday, described as pretentious and an effort to hoodwink the people of the South, the pronounced readiness of some leaders of Northern extraction for restructuring.

 

Omololu, who is the Organising Secretary of the mainstream Yoruba organization, said the conditions given by the Northern leaders for restructuring are not acceptable to the right thinking people of the South.

 

In his statement made available to reporters yesterday, Omololu said the South would always insist on restructuring which includes state police, regional armies, regional customs and immigration. The statement read,

 

“The North has the right to state the conditions under which it will continue to stay in Nigeria. The South has the right to state its own terms.

 

“It must be reiterated that no useful purpose is served when stakeholders issue threats or arrogate to themselves power to determine who occupies the highest position in the land or not.”

 

Omololu said the communiqué issued by some Northern leaders pretended to advocate one united, just and equitable nation.

 

However, he said the Northern leaders’ communiqué was silent on the unprecedented kidnapping, brigandage, forceful occupation of farm lands and destruction of communities in the southern parts of the country.

 

The Afenifere chieftain condemned the activities of the bandits and kidnappers in the southern parts of the country.

 

His words: “Would the Northern People’s Summit expound on equitable representation of the South in the headship of the country’s security, intelligence, paramilitary and other national institutions? “We notice the threats against Southerners in the North. We in the South are not helpless as we were in 1966.

 

The North may find that it is weaker in 2021 than it was in 1966. “The time has come for an all-inclusive national dialogue of all stakeholders and nationalities.

 

We should not be inhibited by past failures and half measures.

 

A clean state presents itself. Let us put our imprint on it. Eminent, detribalized personalities across the country should seize the initiative to bring all parties to a dialogue.”

