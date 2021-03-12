South-South govs absent as Buhari inaugurates N16bn NDDC building

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned the N16 billion Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Headquarters building in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, without any of the six governors of the South- South geo-political zones in attendance.

The 25-year-old project was initiated by the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Area Development Commission (OMPADEC). Meanwhile, a few days ago, the South-South governors after a meeting at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, urged President Buhari to put the NDDC’s money to Escrow Account until a substantive board of the Commission was inaugurated.

The governors, who spoke through their Chairman, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, however, complained that the absence of a substantive NDDC Board was hampering the effective operations of the interventionist agency. The President, who virtually commissioned the building from the Council Chamber in Abuja, lauded the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for his steadfastness in ending several years of rent by the NDDC, and the attendant profligacy.

He added that after the land was acquired by the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) in 1996, it was later abandoned after a series of design amendments. The President said: “In 2015, as part of our administration’s cardinal objectives to kill corruption, some critical reforms were embarked upon, part of which was a holistic reform of the NDDC for greater service delivery for the people of the region. “To achieve this, I reassigned the supervision of the NDDC to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for administrative efficiency. Second, was the appointment of Forensic Auditors to review the operations of the Commission from inception to 2019, and to ensure that the appropriations made to the NDDC are commensurate with what is on the ground.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to commend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for providing the required leadership that saw to the completion of this edifice. “Today, we are handing over to the people of Niger Delta region, a befitting Head Office Complex for present and future use.

Consequently, the huge yearly rentals would now be saved and deployed to other areas of needs in the region. “I commend the management and staff of the NDDC for staying the course and keying into the reform agenda of our administration. I am particularly pleased to note the cordial relationship between the NDDC and the National Assembly, and hope that this relationship will be strengthened further for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta region.”

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, thanked the President for the completion of the building, promising that the nine governors under the NDDC would continue to support his bold step for development. In his remarks, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs noted that the completion of the NDDC building signals the President’s commitment to the development of the oil producing region, and ending of activities of corrupt public officials, who also negated the connection of the offices to national grid over many years in order to seek rent on fuelling of generators.

“You will be remembered by this gesture, and generations will never forget you,” the Minister said, even as Akpabio called on leaders, traditional rulers and youths in the region to support the Buhari’s administration in order to complete most of the abandoned projects by previous administrations, including the Second Niger Bridge. He also appealed for an end to the persistent fights and petitions among leaders in order for development to thrive.

