South West athletics aficionados unveil agenda for region

The fortunes of athletics in the South-West zone of Nigeria is set for a change for the better following the new resolve by the athletics associations in the area to revive the sports.

 

The South West Athletics Association (SWAA) at the weekend held a series of meetings to finetune the blueprint it presently has in place to kick start the revival of athletics in the region.

 

Lagos Athletics Association Chairman, Solomon Alao, who is the new representative of the zone on the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria is championing this new revolution which some feel is long overdue.

 

Alao says the time to discover and nurture new world-beaters in the mold of Falilat Ogunkoya, Yusuf Alli and the likes who all grew into world prominence from the region is now. “Rather than dwelling on the past failures and playing the blame game, we are more interested and committed to finding solutions and results,”

Alao said. “Because we have a mandate from the Sports Minister and by extension, the AFN President, the athletics family in the South West agreed to come together to put together a blueprint for the promotion, advancement, development and rebuilding of athletics in our region,” he added.

 

“Our aim is to take our rightful place from right on. Even beyond what is the case locally, just by sheer geographical space and population, the South West is bigger than the Bahamas, bigger than Jamaica and all those West Indies countries making waves in athletics so why can’t we be doing the same.” Alao wondered

