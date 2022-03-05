Sports

South-West cricket tourney: Lagos fired warning to Oyo with Ekiti win, says Abdulkareem

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Team Lagos trashed Team Ekiti 258 runs in the ongoing South- West Cricket Tournament known as Bademosi Cup at the Obafemi Awolowo Cricket Pitch, Ibadan. Team Lagos won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 284 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Rilwane Abdulkareem scored 86 runs off 45 balls , Alabi Eriola scored 61runs off 33 balls while Ayinde Olademeji scored 25 runs off 18 balls for Team Lagos. Okolie Chidera, Tobi Esan, Samuel Omotara and Fakayode Blessing all took 1 wicket each in the first innings. In the second innings, Team Ekiti had 26 runs all out in 17.5 overs which was not enough to cancel Team Lagos’ 284 runs.

Abdulkareem and Olademeji both took 5 and 3 wickets while Raheem Ramon had 2 wickets to draw the game’s courting. After the victory, Team Lagos batman, Abdulkareem, said scoring 86 runs in a T20 format match was a result of hard work. According to Abdulkareem, “When I entered the cruse, I did not do anything extra, all that I did was to push the balls and get singles and when the bad balls come I went for them till I had 86 runs despite that I am targeting a century. “I was very sad when I was bowled out although fatigue set in but instead of holding to myself, I was anxious to play a short but it’s always like that if one is getting to 50 runs or a century.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Inter target Onuachu as Suarez replacement

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

In t e r Milan h a v e joined in the race to land Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu as the Serie A side identified the KRC Genk star as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez joined the Nerazzurri in 2019 initially on loan from Manchester United and made the move permanent at the […]
Sports

Rufai’s recall affected super Eagles at France 1998 –DANIEL Amokachi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Daniel Amokachi, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the country has changed and it is difficult for people to help each other due to the current situation around the world. Excerpts… It was a terrible outing at the 1998 World Cup, what really went wrong? The friendly […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo’s stunning strike helps Juve beat Genoa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning long-range strike helped defending champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 as the Italian giants maintained their four-point advantage at the top of Serie A. After a goalless first half, Paulo Dybala’s fine solo effort put Juventus ahead five minutes after the restart. Ronaldo then got his 24th goal of the season with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica