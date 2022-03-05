South-West cricket tourney: Lagos fired warning to Oyo with Ekiti win, says Abdulkareem

Team Lagos trashed Team Ekiti 258 runs in the ongoing South- West Cricket Tournament known as Bademosi Cup at the Obafemi Awolowo Cricket Pitch, Ibadan. Team Lagos won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 284 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Rilwane Abdulkareem scored 86 runs off 45 balls , Alabi Eriola scored 61runs off 33 balls while Ayinde Olademeji scored 25 runs off 18 balls for Team Lagos. Okolie Chidera, Tobi Esan, Samuel Omotara and Fakayode Blessing all took 1 wicket each in the first innings. In the second innings, Team Ekiti had 26 runs all out in 17.5 overs which was not enough to cancel Team Lagos’ 284 runs.

Abdulkareem and Olademeji both took 5 and 3 wickets while Raheem Ramon had 2 wickets to draw the game’s courting. After the victory, Team Lagos batman, Abdulkareem, said scoring 86 runs in a T20 format match was a result of hard work. According to Abdulkareem, “When I entered the cruse, I did not do anything extra, all that I did was to push the balls and get singles and when the bad balls come I went for them till I had 86 runs despite that I am targeting a century. “I was very sad when I was bowled out although fatigue set in but instead of holding to myself, I was anxious to play a short but it’s always like that if one is getting to 50 runs or a century.”

