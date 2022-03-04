Sports

South-West cricket tourney: Team Oyo defeats Ondo, Ogun in openers

The third edition of the South West Cricket tournament tagged Professor Jide Bademosi Championship started on a brighter note as the host, Team Oyo defeated Team Ondo by 9 wickets all out in 19 overs in the opening match of the day. Team Oyo won the toss and was selected to field and the Team batted 51 all out in 19 overs in the first innings. Fatai Abdul Samod of Team Ondo scored 19 runs off 30 balls, Joshua Toluyi and Rasheed AbdulRamon both scored 9 runs off 19 balls, 9 runs off 18 balls. Ayodele Daniel had 3 wickets in 4 overs, Adebayo Samson took 2 wickets in 5 overs while Omolewa David also had 2 in 3 for Team Oyo. In the second innings, Team Oyo scored 53 runs in 4 overs to end Ondo’s vision in the opening match of the tournament. Daniel scored 24 runs off 14 balls while Kingsley Uduak ended the game with 19 runs off 8 balls. Daniel, the man of the match, said the victory against Ondo in the opening match was as a result of hard work and dedication.

 

