Islam

South West Muslims preach unity, peace

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on South West Muslims preach unity, peace

A consensus was reached in Lagos recently that Muslims of South West would now rise up to doing things differently so as to begin to get different results. That was the statements emanated from several Muslim elite, including Mr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), Alhaji Tajudeen Fola Adeola, Alhaji Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, Alhaji Bade Adeshina, Alhaji Yusuf Ali (SAN) and among several other captains of industry from the faith community, hosted by Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, as chief host were interpreted to mean.

They made the comments at the prestigious Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the Muslim Ummah of South West (MUSWEN) launched an endowment fund, which cost it summed up to N10 billion, to move members of the faith especially women and youths in their numbers out of poverty by the year 2030. In his address, Chairman of Rite Foods Industry Limited, Alhaji Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, who was chairman of the occasion, described the Endowment Fund Launch as a great experience in the history of MUSWEN and led the way for positive contribution and development.

“This is a great day in the history of MUSWEN. Our collective presence here today is a great indication of our readiness to project Islam loftily in our region and to serve as competent agents of change for Yoruba Muslim Ummah from the quagmire of abject poverty that has been threatening their lives for a long time.

This therefore informed my excitement at seeing you, great Stakeholders of our Great Organisation, MUSWEN at this new beginning of a new commitment,” Adegunwa said. Noting that this does not exclude the Muslim Ummah of South West, he wanted MUSWEN to take the bull by the horns in ensuring that not only poverty area of challenges bedeviling the Ummah but also seeing to holistic and we’ll coordinated programmes that will heal the faith community of dishonesty, lack of purposefulness and, above all, extreme views and practices that make the religion lose members in the land.

Babalakin expressed dismay that many successful Nigerians, who are Muslims, do not help or play role in advancing the anti-poverty course for the good of Muslims because they lack basic understanding of Islam. According to him, he was saved from that category of Muslim elite because he had been groomed the knowledge of Islam right from home and even in his Catholic primary school and Government College days in Oyo State. Coming from that loftily grounded Muslim background, having been playing roles to Islam, he vowed his support for the MUSWEN Endowment Fund starting from N320 million “now”.

Babalakin’s donation announcement came at the prompt of Alhaji Fola Adeola, former Chairman GT Bank, who himself led the way with N100 million followed by Alhaji Yusuf Ali’s N10 million, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde’s land donation believed will have to be converted to money because MUSWEN already has its dreamed land direct opposite of University of Ibadan’s second gate, and several other donations including that of Retired Inspector General of Police Musliu Smith, banking expert Alhaji Adeshina.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

NAHCON boss greets Muslims, intensifies preparation for 2022 Hajj

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and the of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, saying that the commission has also intensified its preparation for the 2022 hajj operation. The NAHCHON boss in its Eid-el-Fitri message, also reassured all intending pilgrims and other […]
Islam

Eulogies as NSCIA loses deputy scribe, Idoko

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Muslim faithful in Nigeria has condoled with Sultan of Sokoto and Ummah in the country over the death of the deputy Secretary General, South-East, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Imaam Adam Idoko. Imam Idoko died at the Medical Centre Abuja on Wednesday. Muslim leaders and organisations have been extolling the virtues of the […]
Islam

Saudi Arabia begins 2023 Hajj preparation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced their preparation of a joint plan for the Hajj and Umrah for the next year’s season, 1444 AH. According to the Hajj reporters, an online Hajj newsplatform, the Saudi presidency indicated that the joint plan […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica