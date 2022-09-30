South West Muslims preach unity, peace

A consensus was reached in Lagos recently that Muslims of South West would now rise up to doing things differently so as to begin to get different results. That was the statements emanated from several Muslim elite, including Mr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), Alhaji Tajudeen Fola Adeola, Alhaji Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, Alhaji Bade Adeshina, Alhaji Yusuf Ali (SAN) and among several other captains of industry from the faith community, hosted by Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, as chief host were interpreted to mean.

They made the comments at the prestigious Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the Muslim Ummah of South West (MUSWEN) launched an endowment fund, which cost it summed up to N10 billion, to move members of the faith especially women and youths in their numbers out of poverty by the year 2030. In his address, Chairman of Rite Foods Industry Limited, Alhaji Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, who was chairman of the occasion, described the Endowment Fund Launch as a great experience in the history of MUSWEN and led the way for positive contribution and development.

“This is a great day in the history of MUSWEN. Our collective presence here today is a great indication of our readiness to project Islam loftily in our region and to serve as competent agents of change for Yoruba Muslim Ummah from the quagmire of abject poverty that has been threatening their lives for a long time.

This therefore informed my excitement at seeing you, great Stakeholders of our Great Organisation, MUSWEN at this new beginning of a new commitment,” Adegunwa said. Noting that this does not exclude the Muslim Ummah of South West, he wanted MUSWEN to take the bull by the horns in ensuring that not only poverty area of challenges bedeviling the Ummah but also seeing to holistic and we’ll coordinated programmes that will heal the faith community of dishonesty, lack of purposefulness and, above all, extreme views and practices that make the religion lose members in the land.

Babalakin expressed dismay that many successful Nigerians, who are Muslims, do not help or play role in advancing the anti-poverty course for the good of Muslims because they lack basic understanding of Islam. According to him, he was saved from that category of Muslim elite because he had been groomed the knowledge of Islam right from home and even in his Catholic primary school and Government College days in Oyo State. Coming from that loftily grounded Muslim background, having been playing roles to Islam, he vowed his support for the MUSWEN Endowment Fund starting from N320 million “now”.

Babalakin’s donation announcement came at the prompt of Alhaji Fola Adeola, former Chairman GT Bank, who himself led the way with N100 million followed by Alhaji Yusuf Ali’s N10 million, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde’s land donation believed will have to be converted to money because MUSWEN already has its dreamed land direct opposite of University of Ibadan’s second gate, and several other donations including that of Retired Inspector General of Police Musliu Smith, banking expert Alhaji Adeshina.

