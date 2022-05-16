South-West NAPHER-SD elects new officers

The South West Zone of NAPHERSD rose from it’s 2022 Annual Conference held from May 10-13 in Ado Ekiti to elect a new set of officers to run the affairs of the association in the the region for the next four years. Led by Prof. Patrick Ola Oyeniyi from Ekiti State as chairman, other elected members include Dr. Ben Edegbai (Ogun)Ist vice, Otunba Sylvester Ikuejamoye(Ondo) 2nd vice, Comrade Ige-Jenyo Olawale (Lagos) Secretary, Dr. Gbenga Ajibola(Lagos) Financial Secretary, Alhaja Iyiola Fausat Ibironke (Ondo) Treasurer, Dr. Collins Aribamikan (Ekiti) PRO and Dr. Dr. Olawunmi Adisa (Osun) Publicity Secretary while Prof. Ebenezer Morakinyo and Prof. Abiodun Moronfolu are the ex-Officio The Conference was climaxed with outstanding merit award given to five distinguished personalities. These inlude wife of the Ekiti state Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Dr. Mrs Kofo Olabimpe Aderiye, the Hon Commisioner for Education, Science and Technology, Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade, Hon Commissioner for Women Affairs

