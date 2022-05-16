South-West NAPHER-SD elects new officers

The South West Zone of NAPHERSD rose from it’s 2022 Annual Conference held from May 10-13 in Ado Ekiti to elect a new set of officers to run the affairs of the association in the the region for the next four years. Led by Prof. Patrick Ola Oyeniyi from Ekiti State as chairman, other elected members include Dr. Ben Edegbai (Ogun)Ist vice, Otunba Sylvester Ikuejamoye(Ondo) 2nd vice, Comrade Ige-Jenyo Olawale (Lagos) Secretary, Dr. Gbenga Ajibola(Lagos) Financial Secretary, Alhaja Iyiola Fausat Ibironke (Ondo) Treasurer, Dr. Collins Aribamikan (Ekiti) PRO and Dr. Dr. Olawunmi Adisa (Osun) Publicity Secretary while Prof. Ebenezer Morakinyo and Prof. Abiodun Moronfolu are the ex-Officio The Conference was climaxed with outstanding merit award given to five distinguished personalities. These inlude wife of the Ekiti state Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Dr. Mrs Kofo Olabimpe Aderiye, the Hon Commisioner for Education, Science and Technology, Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade, Hon Commissioner for Women Affairs
Related Articles
Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup kicks off Sept 30
The Zenith Bank/Delta State Headmasters Cup football competition for all primary Schools in the state will kick off on September 30. This is the first edition of the annual competition after Zenith Back decided to partner with the state. According to a schedule made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the press conference for the event […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ndidi out for five weeks
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Super Eagles midfifleder Wilfred Ndidi will be out of action for up to five weeks. Ndidi was omitted from the Eagles’ squad that will face Central AFrican Republic in a double-header World Cup qualifiers this weekend after it was feared he was injured but his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NPFL: Imo Deputy Speaker commends Heartland players after home draw
Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu has given a pat on the back to Heartland players insisting that the 3-3 home draw against Nasarawa is not a bad start. Iwuanyanwu noted that the match against Nasarawa was a difficult one against a very strong opposition. He noted that Nasarawa is one […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)