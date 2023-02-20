South West not stockpiling arms – Group

Ilana Ono Odua Worldwide has debunked the allegation by the Inspector- General of Police Usman Baba that some people in the South West are stockpiling weapons and planning to create social unrest during the general election.

Spokesman for the group Kunle Adelakun (Eruobodo) said yesterday: “It is the Federal Government that must be queried and give us answers to all the atrocities going on in the country, and certainly, not the Yoruba people or nation.

“The world at large and the international community know very well that Yoruba people are too matured politically to even resolve to carry arms or engage in a violent means of settling discourse or political disputes.”

The group added: “If we are to look into those who are behind the artificial crisis being inflicted on Nigerians daily, most especially, the insecurity (Boko Haram, ISIS) and destruction of farmlands, kidnappings for ransoms, invasions of Yorubaland, South East and middle Belt regions by Fulani herders/land grabbers.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...