News

South West parades best materials for presidency – Oyetola

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday described aspirants jostling to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC (APC) as very bril-liant and capable to steer the ship of the country. Oyetola spoke when Governor Kayode Fayemi, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of APC, visited him in continuation of his consultation, seeking support for the realisation of his presidential ambition. He said: “Governor Fayemi is always there for me when I need him, so when he informed me that he is coming two days ago, I promised him that I will personally receive him. “South West has a lot of brilliant aspirants to showcase. We have our best vying for the president. You could see the collective drive that the South West must produce the next president.

“I recognise your ambition and I pray God will give you your heart’s desires. You can see the hall is full, we are not hiding party leaders and delegates from you; that is to show you that the people of Osun believe that Kayode Fayemi is their own,” Oyetola said. Earlier, Governor Fayemi had told the delegates that he was in the state to seek their support for the presidential primaries coming on Sunday, May 29, this year. He described Governor Oyetola as a friend and a brother whom he cherishes so much, hence he has to visit the state to canvass support from the people and I’m sure that Osun delegates would give me the needed support.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anniversary Speech: De-emphasize partisanship, let’s build A’Ibom – Gov Emmanuel to stakeholders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  …appeals for continuous peaceful co-existence among citizens Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on stakeholders to de-emphasize partisan politics and come together to build a solid State for posterity. The governor made this appeal during his statewide broadcast to commemorate the thrirty third anniversary of the state creation, on Wednesday. Harping […]
News

Nigeria aiming to become industrialised through biotechnology –NABDA DG

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Director General of National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, said that the federal government was giving deserved attention to all processes of biotechnology because it was key to joining the industrialised countries. Mustapha, who addressed members of NABDA’s Board during a workshop organised by Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), noted […]
News

Gbajabiamila assures of better Electoral Act

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…as EU lauds House on electoral processes The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the 9th House will bequeath a better Electoral Act that will be acceptable to the majority of Nigerians. Gbajabiamila said though no country had a perfect electoral system, the National Assembly was making serious efforts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica