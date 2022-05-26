South West parades best materials for presidency – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday described aspirants jostling to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC (APC) as very bril-liant and capable to steer the ship of the country. Oyetola spoke when Governor Kayode Fayemi, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of APC, visited him in continuation of his consultation, seeking support for the realisation of his presidential ambition. He said: “Governor Fayemi is always there for me when I need him, so when he informed me that he is coming two days ago, I promised him that I will personally receive him. “South West has a lot of brilliant aspirants to showcase. We have our best vying for the president. You could see the collective drive that the South West must produce the next president.

“I recognise your ambition and I pray God will give you your heart’s desires. You can see the hall is full, we are not hiding party leaders and delegates from you; that is to show you that the people of Osun believe that Kayode Fayemi is their own,” Oyetola said. Earlier, Governor Fayemi had told the delegates that he was in the state to seek their support for the presidential primaries coming on Sunday, May 29, this year. He described Governor Oyetola as a friend and a brother whom he cherishes so much, hence he has to visit the state to canvass support from the people and I’m sure that Osun delegates would give me the needed support.

