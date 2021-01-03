South-West PDP’s cesspit of crisis

Following the battle for leadership supremacy within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, ADEWALE MOMOH x-rays the how the crisis has polarised that party in the region and possible effects on its fortunes

There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the South West Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the party has been polarised over leadership tussle. With the party factionalised into two camps across most of the South-West states, particularly the Ondo and Lagos state chapters, the camp of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and that of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose have been pointing accusing fingers at each other over who had been fueling the crisis.

The crisis became evident a few weeks ago when parallel zonal meetings of the party in the zone were held in Lagos and Ibadan. The Lagos meeting was chaired by Fayose, while Makinde presided over the Ibadan meeting.

The party’s chairman in Lagos and a couple of other states expressed loyalty to Fayose while Chief Bode George and others attended the Ibadan meeting. Various committees, including Brigadier General Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s reconciliation committee were set up at both meetings.

But political skirmishes reverberated recently when the Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial district, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo led some leaders of the party in Ondo State to pledge support for Fayose as well as Eddy Olafeso’s ambition of returning as the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party.

Coming ahead of the Zonal Congress of the party, the delegation, which visited Fayose in his Lagos residence described his commitment and leadership credentials as “unrivalled, either in or out of office.”

Tofowomo, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said Ondo State PDP will not sacrifice the position of National Vice Chairman of the party for “ordinary Exofficio”, vowing that Olafeso will be returned as Zonal Chairman along other candidates of the group. While frowning at what he described as the self-serving attitude of Governor Makinde, Tofowomo said the governor “must be made to realise that Ondo State is independent of Oyo State and not tied to anyone’s apron strings.

“We in Ondo State are still regretting his role in the last governorship election as it remains one of the prime reasons we lost the election that was clearly for us to win,” he said. The Ondo State delegation, which declared support for the suspension of the Zonal Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Dayo Ogungbenro, demanded that other members of the Zonal Caretaker Committee must take full grip of the party in the zone.

In the communique issued after the meeting, the PDP leaders and delegates to the South-West Zonal Congress from Ondo State recognised the leadership of Dr. Fayose, his exemplary qualities, commitment and vision in developing the party.

They also express their appreciation for the value the party represents and remain committed to its ideals, desires and goals. The delegation thanked Fayose for his support for Ondo State by supporting the original formula that ceded the National Vice Chairman and Zonal Publicity Secretary to Ondo State, especially for his support for Dr. Eddy Olafeso in his first tenure. “That we respect and proudly associate and align with Dr. Fayose and other leaders of the zone who remain focused and committed to the party,” it said.

Reacting, Fayose declared that as he has always been, he will remain steadfast and loyal to the party, saying that the narrative that he was working for APC was being promoted by those in Governor Makinde’s group for reasons best known to them. He said Governor Makinde must desist from insulting him, adding that any further insult from the governor will be responded to appropriately.

Fayose said: “It is Makinde’s choice and latitude to remain a captive of his court jesters and numerous sycophants around him, but must be careful and no longer attack him.” Apart from Senator Tofowomo, others in the delegation were former State Chairman of the party, Hon Ebenezer Alabi, who represented the Senator representing Ondo Central, Ayo Akinyelure, former House of Reps member, Hon Lad Ojomo, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Hon Rasheed Elegbeleye, Hon Festus Akingbaso, Chief Tunde Akindehin, Hon Saka Lawal. Hon Idowu Ogunmade, Hon Niyi Ogungbuji, Chief Ibini Oyedele, among others. But few days after the visit, the Senator representing Ondo Central, Ayo Akinyelure also visited Fayose, affirming the position earlier made by the delegation led by Tofowomo.

Infuriated by the visit of the chieftains to Fayose, the state Chapter of the party under the leadership of Fatai Adams who is loyal to Makinde suspended some stalwarts of the party who were part of the delegation indefinitely. The affected chieftains of the party included the former Chairman, Ebenezer Alabi and former Publicity Secretary of the party in the South-West, Ayo Fadaka.

Others were the Minority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rasheed Elegbeleye; Chief Oyedele Ibini and Hon. Lad Ojomo. The suspension was contained in statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, adding that the Elders’ Committee of the party in the state had also been dissolved.

The statement read: “Pursuant to Section 58(1)(a)(b)(f)and (h)of the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution (2017 as Amended) the under listed persons are hereby suspended indefinitely from the party for anti-party activities and gross misconduct: Chief Oyedele Ibini; Hon. Lad Ojomo; Mr.Ayo Fadaka; Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye and Hon. Ebenezer Alabi.

“In another development, the State Working Committee has dissolved the State Elders Committee. In accordance with the provisions of our constitution (2017 as Amended), another State Elders Committee will be constituted in due course.

“We also want to put it on record that, the State Executive Committee of the PDP in Ondo State did not send any delegation to anywhere to represent the party. Whoever lays claim to such is an impostor and does not represent the opinions of our teaming supporters in the State.” Reacting to the suspension, Fadaka said he was amused really by the suspension on alleged anti-party activity, as his suspicion of inadequate capacity in managing the great party has just been confirmed.

“The purported suspension of myself and four other leaders of the party by the State Working Committee without reason other than a blanket tag of anti-party activities have been established by them as the basis for this step. The suspension is actionable and I assure you that this action will ignite a series of reaction,” Fadaka said.

Following the development, stakeholders have been questioning the rationale behind the suspension as they maintained that both Tofowomo and Akinyelure who were leaders of the delegation were not suspended but dealt with others.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the South West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party, the suspension of five Ondo State chieftains of the party has been reversed, saying it fell short of laid down procedures. According to the South-West PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, Daisi Akintan, the five chieftains of the party were arbitrarily suspended by the Ondo State Working Committee of the party on December 22.

In the letter, the party urged all party members in the state to allow the Senator Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation Committee to “look into all grievances and assuage same among members.” According to the letter, consequent upon the above, the committee diligently considered their appeals severally, and relying on Section 57(6), which states that ‘any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself, shall be null and void.’

“It was confirmed that they were arbitrarily suspended by the SWC without any preliminary hearing as demanded by the Constitution. Therefore, this action falls short of procedures as laid down by the party’s Constitution.

“In exercising its powers as stated in Section 61(2), the Zonal Caretaker Committee has therefore set aside their purported suspension from the party forthwith.” After the reversal of his action amid the crisis, some stakeholders of the party have passed a vote of no confidence on the Fatai Adams led executive in the state.

In a communique signed by 12 members of the party, they stated that the leadership of the party in the state has been utilising divide-and-rule tactic to steer the affairs of the party, instead of promoting unity and oneness.

The communique was signed by Chief Tunde Akindehin, Hon Saka Lawal, Arole Denis Alonge-Niyi, Hon. Dayo Akinsoyinu and Hon. ( Chf.) Olaniyi Ogungbuji, Other are Hon. Idowu Ogunmade, Hon Niyi Adebusoye, Hon. Sola Ebiwonjumi, Hon Adeboro Onibalusi, Prince Sam Ayi Olowokanga and Hon.(Mrs) F. Momoh. “We, the undersigned stakeholders who are engulfed by the passion to rebuild Ondo PDP and restore it to its old glory hereby express our dissatisfaction and disappointment in the current State Working Committee ( SWC) of PDP , led by Hon. Fatai Adams.

“Due cognisance is accorded to the fact that the current Exco was elected and inaugurated in August, 2020. It has thereafter consistently been taking hasty, and ill-advised decisions capable of destroying the party. This Exco, rather than pursue unity, amity and reconciliation within the party, has serially pursued sectionalism that has led to sharp divisions within the party.

It is on record that they shut out from the processes and preparations towards October 10 ,2020 governorship election in the state, large segments within the party, who were perceived to have supported other aspirants who contested with the governorship candidate at the gubernatorial primary.

“This same SWC, under the leadership of Hon. Fatai Adams, has continued to pursue an exclusive agenda targeted at forestalling the return of formerly aggrieved leaders and members back to the party, while refusing to embark on fresh membership drive into the party.

“The leadership of this SWC under the chairmanship of Hon. Adams clearly displayed intolerance and intemperate attitude by arbitrarily, and unconstitutionally suspending five highly prominent leaders of the party, for the simple reason of supporting an aspirant, Dr. Olafeso, from Ondo State vying for the position of National Vice Chairman and Mr. Fadaka aspiring for the position of Zonal Publicity Secretary.

“We strongly believe that Hon. Fatai Adams has failed woefully to abide by the character and ethics that “policies and programmes of the party shall be determined by its leadership, who shall be accountable to the membership. “Every member is entitled to fundamental freedom of expression of opinion that is not derogatory to noble ethics of our great party. The chairman has created a thick disaffection among members, which led us to an abysmal loss at the last governorship poll.

“For these and many other reasons, we the undersigned hereby pass a “vote of no confidence” in Hon. Fatai Adams, Hon Tola Alabere , Mr. Seye Olujimi, Hon. Kennedy Peretei and others, having displayed incapability and very low capacity in managing the affairs of the party. The serial disaster that will befall our arty will be unmitigated if these officers are still in charge.”

But while that quagmire remains, the battle shifted to Lagos where the state chairman of the party, a loyalist of Fayose, Mr. Adedeji Doherty was also suspended. The suspension followed a vote of no confidence passed on Doherty over alleged anti-party activities among other allegations. The state party executive, led by the Secretary, Mr Muiz Shodipe, alleged that the chairman was guilty of financial mismanagement and polarisation of the party.

Shodipe alleged that Doherty, not caring about the party’s image in the media, always made pronouncements that were never discussed at any party forum. Shodipe said the party elders had brought Doherty on board as unifying factor but that he had been acting to the contrary.

He said: “The chairman lacks transparency in management and accountability of the party finances and administration. Since assumption of office as the state chairman in the past one year, Doherty has failed to, at least, convene just one state assembly meeting. “The assembly meeting comprised of all strata of the party at all levels, most importantly the State Working Committee and the state executive members.

He hobnobs with the opposition party regularly and jettisons all strategies aimed at winning the last Lagos East Senatorial by-election.” With these developments, the Oyinlolaled reconciliation committee which met with some leaders of the party in Ibadan last week has an immense duty in the weeks ahead. The crux of the matter is how to mend fences among the party chieftains to reposition PDP for future elections.

