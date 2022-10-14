News

South West records 21% children mortality –NBS, UNICEF

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Ayobami Agboola

Not less than 21 per cent of children given birth in the South West die before they reach one year, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in partnership with the United Nations International Children Fund (UNICEF) disclosed yesterday The 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) was conducted by the NBS in partnership with UNICEF and state governments bordering on the health of children, female genital mutilation, water sanitation and child right generally. The UNICEF Monitoring and Evaluation (M4R) Specialist Oluwasola Olanipekun, who disclosed this at a two-day media dialogue on the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey for journalists, said the zone with about 60 million populations has six million pregnant women who lost their babies before they reach one year of age.

Speaking on the MICS conducted in the six states in the zone, Olanipekun said Oyo, Ogun and Ondo have the lowest number of pregnant women who gave birth out of the hospital. The MICS 6 results for 2020 and 2021, he said, in-cluding child marriage which is highest in Ekiti State with one out of ten children getting married before the age of 15. Also, he said Osun State has the highest number of out-of-school children in the zone. Olanipekun however said one out of six girls gets married before the age of 18. He said: “In Oyo State, it is noteworthy that 15 girls out of every 100 get married before age 15 and 18.

Oyo State has the highest girl child marriage in the South West.” He added that Ondo State has the highest child mortality in the region, recording 35 per cent of deaths between the first and fifth birthday and higher by 12 per cent than the South West average. The statistics in the South West, he added, are better than the national average which is higher saying the zone was chosen because of its strategic position in determining national indices.

 

Our Reporters

