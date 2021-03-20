South West Security: Why Egbe Omo Yoruba is backing Sunday Igboho –Akindutire

Dr. Durojaye Akindutire is the President of the National Association of Yoruba Descendants in North America, also known as Egbe Omo Yoruba. The association is the umbrella organisation of all Yoruba Organisations in the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Its mission is to promote the unity, progress, and empowerment of the Yoruba people in the USA and Canada for peaceful co-existence based on justice for all. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Akindutire speaks on why he thinks Nigeria is not ripe for state police amongst other issues. Excerpts…

Your group, Egbe Omo Yoruba recently issued a statement cautioning the Nigerian government against harming Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho. Do you think Igboho is in any way empowered to issue an eviction notice to any group or persons from Oyo State or any part of the South West?

How long do you want us to wait? Are we saying we should wait until they kill us all? This is an existential struggle. The government is not blind to what is happening, they are not deaf. If they have reacted one way or the other to what is on the ground, killing, kidnapping banditry, raping, destruction of our economy base-farming, do you think a Sunday Igboho would have come up to give eviction notice? The justice system is in limbo. They know what they are doing; we have to be sensible to know what we should do.

You stated in that same statement that Sunday Igboho is delivering the Yoruba message. What message exactly are you referring to?

That we will no longer stand folding our arms while they decimate our population, ruin our livelihood. We have waited too patiently. To quote what we wrote before, we suggested civil and peaceful ways to protect all- restructuring, ranching, back to 1963 constitution, implementation of the National Conference recommendations, Yoruba reiterated all these in our 2014 Ibadan Declaration and added a caveat ‘if possible we want to live within Nigeria as Yoruba and if inevitable outside as Yoruba nation’. All these options are still on the table.

There have been arguments as to who exactly those perpetrating these crimes are. While some have said that the crimes are committed by Fulani herdsmen, there are others who have argued that those perpetrating the heinous crimes are not Fulani herdsmen?

Where does Egbe Omo Yoruba stand on this? Our position is that whoever is perpetrating the crimes be apprehended and subjected to prosecutions. But what we have been seeing and hearing of, little or no arrest, and those arrested are usually released immediately; they are Fulani! I hope I am right, I read recently what the Sultan said – that 70 percent of these criminals are Fulani herdsmen!

Many have accused the political class in the southwest, especially the political office holders of not speaking the truth to power on the issue of insecurity. Do you also subscribe to this and what will be your advice to governors in the South West on how to stem the tide of kidnapping, banditry and other challenges?

As at now, the populace depends on the policies of governments. Political office holders are the ones driving the policies of their parties through the civil servants. So I do subscribe to your statement. ‘Sugbon, ti a ba ran ni nise eru, a fi ti omo je’, meaning when you are sent on an errand as a slave, you deliver such an errand as a legitimate child. The governors are the chief security officers of their respective states. If the overbearing attitude of the Federal Government is hampering them in carrying out their constitutional duties in the midst of the ongoing insecurity, then the best bet is to lis- ten to the governed, team up and advise the Federal Government to do the needful. The people have been crying on top of their voices that the system is not working, and that it is time to restructure and the South-West is saying that if we cannot restructure, then the time is ripe to leave the union.

The Amotekun security outfit set up in the South West has begun operation in major parts of the region. Would you say the outfit has met your expectations?

You will recollect that Amotekun is a child of necessity that was born when the Gederal Government was/ is doing nothing to stem the tide of insecurity and up till now, we are still experiencing banditry, kidnapping and grabbing of our lands. The outfit has not met my expectations but on reflection this has to do with the uncooperative attitude of the centre. I am sure that with some adjustment, especially in the areas of recruitment, local content and the outfit being independent of government, there is hope for robust performance.

What roles do you think our royal fathers in the southwest have to play to tackle insecurity in the region?

Our royal fathers should be facilitating and promoting peaceful coexistence in the community. Our royal fathers should not be involved in selling our lands to strangers. They should be involved in the security of the community.

What is your take on state police? There have been arguments that state governors are capable of using it to fight perceived enemies if it is allowed.

As at now are they not using it? Is the Federal Government not using it for the same thing? Our problem is we like to copy but we do not practice the contents of what is copied or we do not copy directly. We copied American constitution but America has city police apart from state police. Until we restructure the polity, we will just be talking in a vacuum.

