South West to experience grassroots development – Oyedeji

The South West Representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Olumide Oyedeji, is excited about the prospect of basketball development in the zone under his watch for the next four years. Speaking recently after the zonal meeting with Chairmen of the six basketball associations under the zone, Oyedeji said grassroots development, technical training for coaches and officials, and uniting all basketball stakeholders would be at the core of his agenda. Sharing an insight into his plans and programmes the former national team captain said; “For me, in the next four years while representing the zone, there will be lots of activities and fun. We will try to bring in a lot of development programmes, involvement, and harmony to bring happiness to the family.”

He added: “We are going to have a lot of grassroots programmes which will focus on U-13, U-16, and U-17. These age grade competitions for boys and girls are the bedrock for any meaningful and long term development within the zone and the country as a whole. We will also delve into collegiate basketball competitions in our attempt to create a convergence between education and basketball.” In what many are expecting to be the dawn of a new era in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, and Ekiti states under the South West zone, Oyedeji revealed that referees, coaches, and other technical officials also stand to benefit a great deal under a united umbrella.

 

