South West women lament insecurity, back Yahaya Bello for presidency

Women across South West under the aegis of South West Women Arise for Nigeria (SWWAFON), yesterday bemoaned the spate of kidnapping and banditry affecting the security situation of the country, especially in the zone. This is as the women called on the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to declare for 2023 presidency, saying that they would support him and others like him across Nigeria. They expressed their dissatisfaction and position at the maiden ‘One Nigeria’ Conference held in Lagos yesterday. The women noted that they could no longer fold their hands and watch the country sinks even as they stated that Nigeria is better together as against dissenting voices hitting up the polity. Speaking earlier, The Convener, Bolanle Idowu, stated that the group is apolitical, adding that they are poised to take actions having prayed for the nation overtime. Idowu said that they are set to lend their voices to the electoral process determining the success of the upcoming 2023 general elections. “The women have come together today to talk about Nigeria’s unity. We are not for division. The gathering today is not for a political party. We are here to say we have been praying and it is time we want actions to it. “We are going to come up with a communiqué regarding the electoral process in the upcoming 2023 general elections. We are going to have a voice in it. A popular actress, Bimbo Akintola, stated that women should accept their failures in order to move forward. In its communiqué, the women said: “We also resolved to single out Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as a role model governor that has recognised the importance of women in nation building.”

