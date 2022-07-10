Sports

Southampton sign Super Eagles star, Aribo on four-year deal

English Premier League side, Southampton, have completed the signing of Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo, from Scottish giant, Rangers on a four-year contract.

According to a report on BBC Sports, the 25-year-old Nigeria international joins for a fee reported to be about £6m, rising to £10m with add-ons.

Aribo spent three seasons at Ibrox after moving from Charlton in 2019, helping Rangers win the Scottish Premiership in 2021 and scoring in last season’s Europa League final defeat.

“It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here,” Aribo said.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy. It’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said he was “very pleased” to add a player with “many qualities” to his squad.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly,” said Hasenhuttl.

“He has played a lot of games already in his career, at a very high level, and his performances in the Europa League prove he has the quality to play in the Premier League. This is a big ambition for him, and he is hungry to show everybody he can do it.”

 

 

