Real Madrid won their first La Liga title in three years with a game to spare as they edged past Villarreal at an empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Karim Benzema fired between the legs of Sergio Asenjo and added a controversial second from a retaken penalty. In bizarre fashion, Sergio Ramos had rolled the […]

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19, Portugal’s Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday (Oct 13). The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”, the federation said. The federation added that the […]

Ajax and Netherlands defender Daley Blind collapsed during Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin. Blind, 30, was diagnosed with a heart condition in December 2019 after suffering from dizziness during a Champions League game against Valencia. The former Manchester United player returned to action in February after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted, reports the […]

Southampton earned a straightforward win over Shrewsbury in their rearranged FA Cup third-round tie at St Mary’s. Daniel N’Lundulu opened the scoring for a much-changed Saints side with a low effort into the bottom left corner, reports the BBC. And James Ward-Prowse’s late free-kick sealed their win against a plucky Shrewsbury team. The fixture was originally scheduled for January 9 but was called off after a coronavirus outbreak at the League One club.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica