SouthEast Dev Commission to wind up after 10 years

…South-East states, ecological fund to fund commission

The South East Development Commission proposed for the may operate for only 10 years.

The commission is to be funded by statutory deductions from the monthly allocation to the five South-East states –Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo– and one percent from the Ecological Fund. This is contained in the bill seeking the establishment of the South East Development Commission.

The bill was first introduced in 2017 but was rejected. In May 2019, it was passed by the Senate and sent to the House of Representatives for concurrence. The House eventually passed it through second reading but it was not passed into law by the 8th Assembly.

The bill is sponsored by 83 members of the House led by the Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia). The commission, whose head office will be in Enugu, may wind up by the President after 10 years subject to the approval of the National Assembly. This is one of the provisions contained in this version of the bill. The financial provisions as contained in Section 15 (1) (a) to (e) states,

“There shall be paid and credited to the fund established pursuant to Subsection (1) of this section from the Federal Government, the equivalent of 10 per cent of the total monthly statutory allocations due to the member states of the commission from the Federation Account; this being the contribution of the federal government to the commission.

“One per cent from the Ecological Fund of the federation shall be allocated to the commission. “Such monies as may from time to time, be granted or lent to or deposited with the commission by federal or state governments, any other body or institution whether local or foreign.

“The commission is to have a governing board headed by a chairman, who shall be an indigene of the member states and the chairmanship shall be rotated in alphabetical order. “Also to be represented on the board is each member state and a member from each of the geopolitical zones.

“The board will also have one person not below the rank of a director to represent the Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Justice, Ministry for Budget and National Planning, Managing Director and two executive directors who are to be appointed from member states not being represented by the chairman and managing director.

“The chairman and members of the board are to be appointed by the president but subject to confirmation by the senate.

“The functions of the commission shall include to formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the South-East; “To conceive, plan and implement, in accordance with set rules and regulations, projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the south east in the field of roads, education’s, health facilities, employment, industrialisation, agriculture, housing and urban development, water supply, electricity and commerce;

“Prepare master plans and schemes designed to promote the physical development of the south east and the estimate of the cost of implementing such master plans and schemes; “Implement all measures approved for the development of the South-East by the federal government and other member states of the commission; “Identify factors inhibiting the development of the south east and assist the member states in the formulation implementation of policies to ensure sound and efficient management of the resources of the South- East.”

Like this: Like Loading...