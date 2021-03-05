Southeast group applauds Bello over foodstuff, cattle dealers’ strike

A Southeast sociocultural group, Ikenga Foundation, has applauded the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for his role in bringing to an end, the blockade of food items from the the North to the South, as a result of the strike embarked upon by the Amalgamated Union of food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria.

In a letter signed by its Director-General, Dr. Ben Ugwu, the group affirmed Bello as a peace maker and bridge builder “extraordinaire,” who has shown decisive leadership in times of national crisis. They added that his role was a clear demonstration it was indeed time for youths to take up leadership of the nation.

The letter read: “Governor Bello secured an all encompassing victory for both the dealers on Food Stuff from the North, the farmers of the products and trailer drivers who were all feeling the pains as well as the people of Southern Nigeria where the price of food stuffs had increased astronomically, thereby increasing hardship on the people.”

The Foundation commended Bello for such gigantic strides towards ensuring peace and stability between the North and the South noting that in spite of not having any major interest on both sides the governor was able to coalesce forces and bring peace to Nigeria.

They noted that Governor Yahaya Bello, by defusing the tension rising around the violence which recently broke in some Southern states against Northerners, has saved plenty of Igbo lives and business from feared reprisal attacks and counter-attacks in the North and elsewhere.

