Southern Atlantic Polytechnic honours Udom, wife, others

…as 300 pioneer students matriculate

In recognition of his administrative excellence, the management of Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, has named the Administrative block of the institution of higher learning after the Executive Governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel.

The Founder of South Atlantic Polytechnic, Pastor Bassey James, who disclosed this during an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, said that the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Udom Emmanuel, would have her immortalized as the female hostel is named after her.

The decoration was the high point of the first matriculations ceremony of 300 pioneer students of the Polytechnic, holding in Uyo today.

James further explained that the Polytechnic was uniquely established uniquely to ensure that its graduates imbibed the culture of quality technological and entrepreneurial development based education system.

He said: “The Administrative Block is named after our indefatigable Governor, His Excellency Udom Emmanuel, for his quality leadership in the state. Equally, the female hostel of the Polytechnic is named after the Governor’s wife. We have chosen to honour these distinguished personalities and other Nigerians for their roles in the economic development of this country.”

According to the founder, the Polytechnic prioritizes acquisition of technical skills, promotion of entrepreneurship. “We are actually employing a combination of local and foreign technologies in what we are doing at Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo.

We went to Ariara Market, Aba, and spent three months there to study the market philosophies in Aba, Abia State. We also have partners across China, Indonesia and other industrialized nations,” James said. Invariably, Southern Atlantic Polytechnic has already commenced production of quality shoes with the intent to cater for both local and foreign consumers.

“Our shoe factories have a combination of foreign and local inputs. We believe that Nigeria shouldn’t import shoes if what the industrial hub of Aba is doing is encouraged. Within few months of the Polytechnic’s operation, we already are making shoes not just to Carter for Akwa-Ibom but for Nigeria.

We will soon introduce our shoes, which are specifically designed to suit security hazards, to the national and international security agencies, the cleric added.

He further explained that the management plans to use the institute of higher learning as a vehicle to develop people; adding that the over 10 hectares of land had been acquired for farm plantations.

“We are also into carpentry and furniture, fashion and a lot of other production lines,” he said stating that lots of equipment had also been acquired from China and Indonesia to facilitate full scale production.

“In a couple of weeks Southern Atlantic Polytechnic is going to be a very busy place because we want to create wealth for the people, generate income for the people so that we are not just talking about education.

We want to show our students that one can go to school and achieve something for your tomorrow,” James said

