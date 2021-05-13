Southern governors’ forum: The imperative of structure and organisation (1)

Last week (May 6, 2021) the Vanguard newspaper had a front page news feed entitled ‘State of the Nation: Southern governors reconvene, rail against Nigeria’s disintegration’, (page 8) with a news analysis at page 17 of the paper entitled, ‘Will southern governors get it right this time?’ Southern unity and solidarity in the political and constitutional evolution of Nigeria have been sore points in the political equilibrium of Nigeria since 1900 when Britain took direct control and administration of the colonial possessions it held in the Gulf of Guinea then particularly known as the Bights of Benin and Biafra.

It was only Lagos that was a colony directly under the jurisdiction of Britain while the hinterlands of the Coast of Lagos and Niger Delta coastal states’ hinterland stretching from Igbo land to the Middle Belt were held as protectorates under the charter-jurisdiction of Royal Niger Company of Sir George Taubman Goldie.

Its metamorphosis as political entity between 1900 and 1906, resulted in its division into Northern Protectorate and Colony of Lagos and Southern Protectorate, which remained until 1912 when Sir Frederick Lugard was recalled from Hong Kong to implement the unification of the two ‘Nigerias’. And on January 1, 1914, the unification was implemented when Lugard acting pursuant to Lord Lewis Harcourt, the Secretary of State for Colonies’ directives, issued the Amalgamation Proclamation, unifying the entities as the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria. Sir Lugard became the Governor-General of Nigeria while two lieutenant-governors took charge of the two political divisions (North and South Protectorates, headquartered in Kaduna and Lagos respectively).

This state of affairs obtained until the 1930s and early 1940s (1935–1943) when Sir Bernard Bourdillon forwarded a ‘Memorandum on the Future Political Development of Nigeria’ supposedly to take care of the heterogeneous character of Nigeria and the likely clash of interests between the western educated elements with the conservative native authority manned by largely illiterate and less educated natives. To obviate this problem, Bourdillon proposed regional units to take care of the heterogeneous cultures.

In 1942, Bourdillon pushed a ‘Further Memorandum on the Future Development of Nigeria’ advocating creation of regional councils to cater for peculiar needs of Northern, Eastern and Western peoples which ordinarily would not be better served at the Central Legislature. Lugard, even though no longer in Nigeria supported this scheme. Britain’s aim in this constitutional development of Nigeria and structuring it into three regions (North, East and West) was not to advance the cause of federalism, democracy and constitutionalism but to entrench and preserve the native authority under the Indirect Rule system as the default constitutional order rooted in unitary autocracy and neo-colonialism best suited to safeguarding its selfish interests.

In reaction to this British agenda, Nigeria’s two foremost nationalists: Nnamdi Azikiwe (Political Blueprint of Nigeria) advocated a form of federalism hoisted on creation of eight protectorates headed by a governor to form a ‘Commonwealth of Nigeria’ headed by a Governor- General, while Obafemi Awolowo in his Path to Nigerian Freedom suggested a federal system to cure the heterogeneous defects of the polity and counselled creation of between 30 – 40 regions along ethnic lines for peace and harmony.

Britain had its own agenda, as it ignored these nationalists’ wise counsel to insist that the Sokoto Caliphate autocratic structure under which it corralled and subjugated several hitherto unconquered ethnic groups lying between Idah/Kabba lines under it as Northern Protectorate. The implementation of this vile British agenda was effected under Sir Arthur Richard’s Constitution 1946 which affected the three regional structures but adopted the Native Authority political infrastructure as the tributary-feeder to the central legislature and this system would have disastrous consequences for Nigeria’s future political stability.

It is this vile political structure, which some scholars call “fatal dualism”; that is grafting modernity on a retrogressive system that has been responsible for Nigeria’s dysfunctional constitutional system and consequent socio-political instability.

If this vile system was allowed to function as designed without British mischievous interventions to install the North as the dominant political unit in Nigeria, perhaps, the Nigerian peoples and their leaders would have navigated those booby traps and mines deliberately placed on the lines of these political structures to safety. But Britain was not just a disinterested colonizer, it was a manipulative conqueror. Declassified British imperial documents have shown direct interference with the constitutional and political processes between 1946 and 1960 to entrench, maintain and preserve a monolithic-North as the dominant ruling scheme for Nigeria over the South which had been deliberately bifurcated into two and callously sown with ethnic distrusts and hatred.

In the 1950 Constitutional Conference, Britain ensured that the North got away with the prized trophy of 50% electoral representation at the central legislature even when the demographic data did not support such measure except that it pointed to the tax payments data which was not reliable as the North had Sokoto Caliphate’s better and well-developed taxation system than the South where taxation was an alien practice and a cultural anathema. Britain had discarded the 1916 census data that established the Igbo as the largest ethnic group in Nigeria and the combined demographic strength of the Igbo and Yoruba as outstripping the North’s major ethnic groups (Hausa/Fulani and Kanuri).

Throughout the decolonization process, Britain did all it could to keep the South divided especially in keeping Azikiwe from gaining national political appeal which he had gained between 1944 and 1948 to become the undisputed leader of Nigeria. Even when Azikiwe and Awolowo had rapprochement after the 1953 Independence Motion Debate which alarmed Sardauna Ahmadu Bello to utter his immortal quip, ”the mistake of 1914 has come to light”, Britain deployed its espionage arsenal to sabotage it.

The evident truth is that Britain wanted to keep Southern Nigeria divided for the North to remain the dominant partner in the Nigeria project not because it loved the North better but because it considered the North more reliable to protect its imperial and neo-colonial interests.

That was a legitimate interest but it is left for Nigerians to sustain or discard this subterfuge, particularly the South to demolish that neo-colonial structure and political culture and praxis that sustain that British neo-colonial agenda by working to create a counterfoil to the British designed Northern political scheme of domination and substitute it with a national political culture of nationalism and social solidarity.

That is where structure and organisation becomes imperative. And the South does not have the structure and organisation as the structure in place has been the 1946 regional structure which entrenched northern political dominance. This structure between 29 July, 1975 and 1999 has been further recreated and skewed to grotesque shape unless the South unites the North, meaning the Far-North will continue to maintain its dominance over the rest of the country to the peril of Nigeria’s stability or even continued existence. Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu had pointed to the danger which this sectional dominance portends to the unity of Nigeria when he counselled a “handshake across the Niger” meaning of course an understanding and cooperation between the West and the East in order to checkmate this political mischief engineered and entrenched by Britain but now stretched to monstrous limits to the detriment of Nigeria.

The problem of Nigeria is largely attributable to absence of countervailing political forces capable of checkmating the existing Northern dominating forces’ foibles especially in its obstinate opposition to fundamental reforms to both state structure and constitutional framework to release the latent political energy necessary to usher a political culture of freedoms which is the germ of creative renewal of society and a catalyst for socioeconomic and political development.

