Southern governors’ resolution: Yoruba group calls for caution

A coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has called for caution over the resolutions of the Southern Governors resolution on power shift and other issues that affect the country. According to YAF, the tension being generated by the resolutions of the Southern governors’ meeting in the rest of the country has become a cause for concern amongst all Nigerians. Already, Northern governors and elders, youths as well as various groups have rejected the position of the Southern governors, particularly on power shift and other demands made by them last Monday in Lagos.

The Yoruba coalition however, alleged that certain actions by some powerful politicians and individuals in the various Southern states since Monday when the Lagos meeting ended could spark off “serious tension” amongst the different ethnic groups making up the Nigerian Federation. According to YAF, these powerful politicians have been putting pressure on the traditional rulers and civil society groups in their individual states to organise similar meetings to that of the Southern governors and issue communiqués supporting last Monday’s resolutions in Lagos. YAF National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, stated this at a press conference attended by scores of members of the Yoruba group in Lagos.

The coalition noted that the utterances of some of the civil society groups already recruited by these powerful politicians “have left so much to be desired as their statements on the issue border on threats to the rest of the country.” YAF stated that it was concerned about the implications of the threats already being issued by some of these civil society groups and individuals to the rest of the country over the Southern governors’ demands.

It warned that such utterances from such groups and individuals and the reactions being generated were beginning to heat up the Nigerian polity and “knowingly or unknowingly, preparing the fertile ground for another round of protests and violence in the country.” The coalition stated: “The brouhaha the Southern governors’ resolution from their Monday meeting has sparked off between the different sections of the Nigerian polity is, as we said earlier, a matter of serious concern to us, the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF). “YAF has observed a flurry of activities and desperate attempts by some powerful politicians and individuals to further aggravate the ongoing debate and eventually create tension in the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

