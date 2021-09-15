Southern governors to meet tomorrow in Enugu

Indications emerged yesterday that the 17 southern governors, under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum will meet tomorrow, September 16, 2021, when they converge on Enugu State for their third meeting this year. The meeting will be hosted by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the state capital. It will be recalled that the first and second meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum, which deliberated on regional and national issues, were held in Delta and Lagos States, respectively.

