Southern governors to meet tomorrow in Enugu

Indications emerged yesterday that the 17 southern governors, under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum will meet tomorrow, September 16, 2021, when they converge on Enugu State for their third meeting this year. The meeting will be hosted by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the state capital. It will be recalled that the first and second meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum, which deliberated on regional and national issues, were held in Delta and Lagos States, respectively.
Related Articles
FEC approves N16.7bn for Yobe airstrip, other aviation procurements
…votes N.7bn for sniffer dogs The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N16.7 billion for the construction of Wachakal Airstrip in Yobe State, consultancy, procurement of fire vehicles and sniffer dogs. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this Wednesday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tony Elumelu Foundation: We’ll empower African entrepreneurs
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has reiterated its commitment to continue to empower entrepreneurs across the continent. Chief Executive Officer of TEF, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, who gave the assurance at a virtual press conference to herald the opening for entries for the 2021 edition of the Foundation’s programme for African entrepreneurs last Friday, disclosed that even […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tanzania deploys chopper to boost fight to douse Kilimanjaro fires
Tanzania said on Thursday it had deployed a helicopter to bolster its efforts to put out a blaze that has been burning on Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, in the East African country’s north. “In order to increase efficiency in containing the fire, we have started using a helicopter since this afternoon,” Hamisi Kigwangalla, minister for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)