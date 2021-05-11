Southern govs: Herders’ incursion, others, threat to national unity

*Ban open grazing in region

*Urge President Buhari to address nation

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

The 17 governors of the Southern states of Nigeria have unanimously condermed the rising spate of insecurity across the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over the issue.

The governors include, the host, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN (Ondo), Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Mr Willie Obiano (Anambra), Douye Diri (Beyelsa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and David Umehi (Ebonyi).

Others are: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

Also present were: Governor Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and Emmanuel Udom (Akwa-Ibom) but represented by their deputies, Prof Placcid Njoku and Mr Moses Ekpo respectively.

Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and his Cross River state counterpart, Ben Ayade, were, however, absent.

Besides, the scourged of insecurity, the governors rejected the call for secession and outrightly banned open grazing in the Southern part of the country.

Their Chairman, Governor Akeredolu, who read the 12-point communique expressed very grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged that President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people.

The governors reviewed the situation in the nation generally and focused on the current security situation, agitations/restructuring, prospect for inter-state collaboration and partnerships as well as on the incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They pledged their unalloyed committment to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity.

Other resolutions include:

ii) observed that the incursion of

armed herders, criminals

and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing

various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security. Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across

Southern Nigería;

iii) noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South (including

cattle movement to the South by foot);

iv) recommended that the Federal Government should support WILLING States to develop alternative and modern

livestock management systems;

v) agreed that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of state police, review

of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national

governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism;

vi) recommended that in view of widespread agitations among

our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing

governance arrangements, the Federal Government should

convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency;

vii) recommended that in deference to the sensitivities of our

various peoples, there is need to review appointments into Federal

Government Agencies (including Security Agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria’s overall

population is heterogenous;

viii) resolved to foster cooperation among the Southern States

and the nation at large. In this connection, Secretaries to

the Governments of the Southern States are to work together to develop and institutionalize a mechanism to foster this cooperation which will advance the comparative economic advantages and other interests of the Southern

States;

ix) expressed concern on the continued gridlock on the

Oshodi – Apapa Expressway and the chokehold it has exerted on the nation’s economy being the sole outlet from Apapa Wharf. The meeting therefore recommended the activation and establishment of ports in other States of the

federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic

activities in the country;

x) the meeting expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore suggested greater coordination and cooperation

between Federal and State Governments in evolving

strategies for dealing with the pandemic;

xi) expressed very grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged that Mr. President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people; and

xii) expressed gratitude to our host, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

for his generosity and hospitality.

