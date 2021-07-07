Southern govs’ Lagos declaration will be hard to achieve, says PDP chieftain

A highly placed source close to the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised serious doubts over whether the Southern governors will be able to carry out their resolve to ensure that the next president comes from their part of the country.

The source, who pleaded anonymity due to the very sensitive nature of the discussion, also pointed out that the fact that most of them (governors and those interested in 2023) have been given the short end of the stick under the present administration brought them together to fight their perceived common foe. At their meeting, which held at the Government House on Marina in Lagos on Monday, the 17 Southern governors insisted that when President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his second term in 2023, the person taking over from him should come from their part of the country while they also gave a September 1 deadline for their states to pass anti-grazing bills. But speaking exclusively to New Telegraph, the official expressed his delight in the new found unity of the Southern Governors, but, however, cautioned that realising their goal will be a Herculean task, especially considering the peculiarities of Nigeria.

“What they said is very good. In the interest of fair play and justice, the next president should come from the Southern part of the country. But the million naira question is how do they (governors) reconcile the interests of their parties with their geo-political interests? “Let me give a practical example. What happens when the parties finally take their decisions on where to zone the presidency to? So hypothetically, the two parties agree on Northern candidates which means naturally the vice presidential slot will go to the South.

If one of the governors is given the ticket, will he reject it? I honestly don’t think so, especially if he is convinced that their ticket is good enough to win the election. It is human nature to put one’s interest above the collective.” The official explained that it was this interest more than anything else that made it possible for the meeting to take place in Lagos. “I can tell you authoritatively that if that person, that we all know is thinking of contesting in 2023, had not felt threatened by the recent goings on, Monday’s meeting of the Southern governors would never have taken place in Lagos,” he said. He, however, admitted that choosing where to zone the presidential ticket is the biggest headache facing the two major parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his own party, the PDP.

“Look, politics is all about winning. Nobody is in this game to lose. Right now we (PDP) are in opposition. Do you honestly think that if we believe that we have a candidate that we feel will win the presidency for us in 2023 we will first consider which part of the country he is from? The answer is no! “What we want is to return to power, just like the APC will not want to leave. So both parties will do everything possible to achieve their goal in 2023, using the best candidate for the race,” he explained. However, when New Telegraph pressed him to hint at what was the likely region his party was tilting to, he reluctantly admitted that it was the North But he quickly interjected: “This is my personal feeling because nothing has been formally discussed yet.”

