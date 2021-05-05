Southern govs meet over ‘appalling’ state of nation

Following the series of challenges currently confronting the country, governors in the Southern part of the country under the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum on Tuesday evening, met to discuss the alarming state of the nation.

The meeting, which held virtually, was at the instance of Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Ifeanyi Okowa and David Umahi of Ondo, Delta and Ebonyi respectively.

Each of the trio is Chairman of the Southwest, South South and South East Governors’ Forums respectively too.

Fifteen of the 17 governors from the Southern part who attended the meeting included: the Ekiti State Governor, who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Godswin Obaseki (Edo), and Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo (deputy governor of Enugu representing the governor).

Others were: Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Abia), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

The governors, who called for commitment and unity in addressing issues that affect the country, particularly the Southern Nigeria, stressed the need to put the country first in the face of the trying times.

Full details of the outcome of the meeting were still sketchy as at press time. However, as part of their resolutions, the governors agreed to meet in Asaba, the Delta State capital, next week to harmonize positions aimed at dousing the tension in the country.

