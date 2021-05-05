News

Southern govs meet over ‘appalling’ state of nation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

Following the series of challenges currently confronting the country, governors in the Southern part of the country under the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum on Tuesday evening, met to discuss the alarming state of the nation.
The meeting, which held virtually, was at the instance of Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Ifeanyi Okowa and David Umahi of Ondo, Delta and Ebonyi respectively.
Each of the trio is Chairman of the Southwest, South South and South East Governors’ Forums respectively too.
Fifteen of the 17 governors from the Southern part who attended the meeting included: the Ekiti State Governor, who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Godswin Obaseki (Edo), and Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo (deputy governor of Enugu representing the governor).
Others were: Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Abia), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).
The governors, who called for commitment and unity in addressing issues that affect the country, particularly the Southern Nigeria, stressed the need to put the country first in the face of the trying times.
Full details of the outcome of the meeting were still sketchy as at press time. However, as part of their resolutions, the governors agreed to meet in Asaba, the Delta State capital, next week to harmonize positions aimed at dousing the tension in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Communities lament over abandoned NDDC project

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Communities in Akwa Ibom State have called on the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) to expedite actions in completing its projects abandoned in the state, describing as alarming the spate of abandoned projects in the state. The communities in their separate calls, lamented that the positive effect of the interventionist agency, NDDC, has not been felt […]
News

Suspected cultists torch police out station in A’Ibom community

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Dbam and Iceland confraternities who have been involved in bloody clashes terrorizing Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State in the last eight months on Monday night burn down a police post at Inen Junction while residents fleed their homes. It was learnt that policemen posted to the sub station known as “Inen […]
News

CBN adjusts exchange rate to N380/$1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday adjusted the exchange rate on its official website to N380/$1 from the N379 per dollar that it has had on the site since August this year.   Subsequently, the apex bank also adjusted its official selling exchange rate to N381 per dollar from the former the N380/$1. While […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica