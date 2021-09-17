News

Southern govs’ meeting kicks off with nine govs, seven deputies

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum yesterday kickedoff in Enugu with nine governors and seven deputies in attendance. As at 1.30p.m when this report was filed, it was learnt that only Anambra State was not represented at the meeting.

The governors on their arrival were said to have first been ushered into the state with security guard of honour, and were later received by the host Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Governor’s Lodge, Government House, Enugu, the state capital. The governors at the meeting include the host, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredoku (Ondo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Gbenga Oyetola (Osun); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Nwesom Wike (Rivers); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa- Ibom); Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AU appoints Obasanjo as envoy for Horn of Africa

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, President Moussa Faki Mahamat, has appointed former President Olusegun Obasanjo as High Representative for the Horn of Africa. According Mahamat, Obasanjo’s appointment was part of the African Union’s drive to promote peace, security, stability and political dialogue all over the Horn of Africa region. The statement reads: “Specifically, […]
News

Four Chinese workers kidnapped in C’River regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four Chinese nationals in Oban community in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State who were abducted at gun point 22 days ago have regained their freedom. It was learnt that the victims, Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing, were kidnapped at the premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akamkpa […]
News

Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP clash over N5,000 vote-buying claims

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of tomorrow’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of an alleged N5,000 vote-buying plans aimed at undermining the integrity of the election. Twelve political parties would be in the contest for the election but candidates of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica