Southern govs’ meeting kicks off with nine govs, seven deputies

The meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum yesterday kickedoff in Enugu with nine governors and seven deputies in attendance. As at 1.30p.m when this report was filed, it was learnt that only Anambra State was not represented at the meeting.

The governors on their arrival were said to have first been ushered into the state with security guard of honour, and were later received by the host Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Governor’s Lodge, Government House, Enugu, the state capital. The governors at the meeting include the host, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredoku (Ondo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Gbenga Oyetola (Osun); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Nwesom Wike (Rivers); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa- Ibom); Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

