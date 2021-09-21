Southern govs’ meeting: SERG slams absentees

A pan-Igbo group, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has carpeted governors of four south eastern states, who were absent at the Southern Governors meeting held recently in Enugu, the Enugu State capital.

The group, in a statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu said: “We are not surprised that the governors excused themselves.”

Commending Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for hosting the event and signing into law the state open grazing prohibition bill, SERG noted that “in times of challenges, especially when conflicting interest are many, that’s when you know those who love you.”

The group added: “The South-East zone can own tell those governors who are merely playing politics and those who are interested in good governance for the benefit of their people.

“It is bad enough that governors of Abia, Ebonyi, and Imo states sent representatives to the meeting at this critical period in Igbo land, a time characterised by rising youth restiveness and insecurity in the eastern region.

“But it is worse that the governor of Anambra State did not deem it fit to send a representative, not even a special adviser on security matters, while South-West governors could traveled all the way to Enugu for the sake of their people.

“Unfortunately, those governors who are angling for the presidential seat in 2023 have forgotten that any mandate which did not originate from home is bound to lose Igbo support. “SERG wishes well those thinking that Abuja will impose them on Ndigbo in 2023.

They will be shocked that no eastern vote will be counted in their favour. We shall work tirelessly to see it happen.

“As for governors who are distancing themselves from meetings on how to tackle security issues in Igboland, with a view to obtaining desired soft-landing on corruption cases after their tenure, we equally wish them well as only time will tell.

“However, as far as the SERG and the masses are concerned, it is now becoming clearer which of the Igbo leaders have Ndigbo at heart. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has, again, shown leadership and have proven that his interest is the people.

“We commend the Enugu State governor for signing into law, the open grazing prohibition bill as another example of people-centered leadership. “Records are being kept and books shall be opened in due course as the presidency justly remains the turn of the south east in 2023.”

