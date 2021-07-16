Southern govs yet to micro-zone 2023 presidency – Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, in this interview monitored on Channels Television says the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) is yet to micro-zone the presidency for the 2023 elections even as he underscores the need for the leading political parties work with the North on the plans. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

The governors of the 17 Southern states recently met and took a decision that the South should produce the next president of the country. You are a second term deputy governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whereas the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akereodulu, who read the communiqué and the host governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, are of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In view of the act that this is majorly a political party affair, how did you arrive at the decision and will your party yield to the terms of the governors?

The position that was canvassed is that of the Southern Governors’ Forum and that represents what we in the Southern Region want for our country. The Forum does not have political colouration so to speak. We don’t discuss parties. We discuss what concerns our region and as far as we are concerned, it is only fair that the presidency this time should come to the South and by that we are talking about South- West, South-East and South- South geopolitical zones.

And we are saying that whether from the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance or any party; that the South should produce the next president, deriving from the rotational principle that we have had in the country. If you check, presently, the President is from the North.

Before now, we had Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Umaru Musa Ya’adua and Olusegun Obasanjo and if you have to count the military it has been more of the northern people. So, we are saying that for fairness and equity purposes, since the presidency is currently in the North, come 2023, the South should produce the president of this country and we unanimously agreed on that.

The question now is that even in the Southern Region, there are still zones that feel that they have been marginalized and they say they deserve to produce the president in 2023. The Igbos of the South-East in particular are of the opinion that it is their turn. Did you consider the issue of micro-zoning?

What we agreed upon is that the southern part of Nigeria and anybody from that region can contest for the office of president come 2023. They can come from the South-West, South-East or South-South. We have not reached the level of micro-zoning. What we have just agreed upon is that for equity and fairness, anybody from the geopolitical zones of the South can contest for the presidency. The issue of micro-zoning was not discussed, but what was discussed was that the next president should come from Southern Nigeria for reasons of equity and fairness.

The South-East has not had it. Is it fair for the zone to have it this time around?

This is a forum of all the Southern governors of Nigeria and like I said, what is key now is to get this position to the South. When it comes to the South, we will all agree on where it goes to. Mind you, the person is not going to be the president of the Southern Nigeria; he is going to be the president of Nigeria. Even as we demand that the president should come from the South, we must also put into consideration the fact that the northern part of the country should be part of this zoning arrangement of the presidency to the South. By the time it gets to the South, the issue of micro-zoning would be discussed, but for now, the issue is let us get it to the South. That is what we are concerned about for now.

Given the fact that the governors are a major political bloc and a determining factor when it comes to presidential elections; are you taking them into consideration, especially, since you are from different political parties?

It is our decision and as a southern person, the party will have to listen to us because we have agreed on it but we have not taken it to our parties. The APC governors will take it to their party and the PDP governors will take it to their party. It is not going to be just the southern governors’ pronouncement. It is an agreement by all of us and that is a position we will canvass at our various National Working Committee (NWC) meetings. So, when we go back to our various parties, we will canvass that position, which we all have agreed on. We agreed that we want the presidency to be zoned to the South and the onus is now on us to take it to our various parties. That is what we have agreed upon.

The Forum seems to be unhappy with some security issues. For instance, the Forum said the state governments should be informed before the Federal Government carries out any security operation in the states. Are there any specific incidences in this regard because inferences are now being drawn? Is it as a result of the cases involving Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu?

Without mentioning a specific incident, the governors are not happy with the modus operandi of the security outfits, not just that of the Police or the Department State Services (DSS). If federal agencies are coming to the state to make an arrest, it is customary that the Chief Security Officer of the state should be informed. The method you are adopting to carry out the arrest can be kept to yourself. But when you are coming to the state for an official assignment, the governor as the Chief Security Officer should be aware even though you would not reveal your modus operandi. And possibly, if there is any assistance the governor can give, he will go ahead to do so, But like I said, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, the governor must be aware.

