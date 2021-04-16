…Southern Ijaw leaders laud road projects

Leaders of Constituency Two in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have expressed gratitude to Governor Douye Diri for the ongoing Yenagoa- Oporoma road project. The Governor Diri administration has undertaken the project from where the previous government of Senator Seriake Dickson stopped.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, when they paid a courtesy visit to the governor, leader of the House Assembly and member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency Two, Hon. Monday Obolo, stated that the visit was to appreciate him for what they described as the bold step to complete the Yenagoa-Oporoma road. Obolo said the singular action of the governor has demonstrated his love for the people of the constituency and Southern Ijaw at large, stressing that posterity would be kind to him and his administration. Obolo assured the governor that the people of the constituency would work with him to ensure his administration succeeds. Also speaking, Prof. Francis Sikoki restated the appreciation of the people as the road project had been on the drawing board for over 60 years.

He described the road as very crucial to people of the local government area and the state at large given its economic significance, stressing that they would always be grateful to the governor’s Prosperity Administration. Sikoki noted that the governor has faithfully been fulfilling his electioneering promises, which he said included ensuring that no section of the state was marginalised.

He said for the first time in the history of the state, Southern Ijaw had five cabinet members in addition to other top positions, including the Secretary to the State Government. Responding, Governor Diri restated his commitment to developing the whole state, saying that was what he was elected to do. He thanked the Southern Ijaw people for taking ownership of the Yenagoa-Oporoma road project and protecting it as against the practice where people in other areas stopped construction work due to selfish demands.

He expressed gratitude to them for appreciating his efforts, stressing that he was encouraged to do more for people of the area and the state at large. “In Ijaw culture, we always show appreciation. Whether you came or not, you are the ones who asked me to do it.

That road is for you; it is for us in the state. You are actually the owners. “Let me however add that you have made history. I have not heard of any other local government area where the governor is performing his duties and the people still think it wise to come and say thank you. “Under this government, we must break that jinx of Oporoma being a local government headquarters that is not accessible by road. Breaking that jinx means we must construct the bridge to Oporoma.” Diri assured that funds would not be a problem to complete the project given its importance not just to the people of SILGA but to the state at large. He stressed the need for communities to avoid the temptation of signing Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOUs) with companies without involving the state government, assuring that government exists to protect their interests and to make them prosper.

