Southern Kaduna attacks: Death toll now 34, 200 houses burnt

…the dead include 2 soldiers

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the death toll in the Sunday’s attack in the southern partof thestatehasrisento34. SamuelAruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State in a statement said,

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura Local Government Area.”

According to the report, “four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA. “Two military personnel wereamongthe34killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.”

He also said “Seven people wereinjuredand arereceiving treatment. One Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community is currently missing.

Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehiclesand17motorcycleswere vandalised.”

Condemning the attack, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed his grief at the feedback, and sent condolences to thefamiliesof thelocalskilled.

He prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured a quick recovery.

The Governor also condoled with the Military High Command, and the families of themilitarypersonnelwho paid the ultimate price in the lineof dutyduringthisattack.

TheGovernorofferedprayers for the repose of their souls. Going further, the Governor appealed to citizens to remain calm andcooperate with security agenciesaseffortsare sustained to stabilise the area.

The Governor said, “The KadunaStateGovernmentenjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.

