Metro & Crime

Southern Kaduna attacks: Death toll now 34, 200 houses burnt

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

…the dead include 2 soldiers

 

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the death toll in the Sunday’s attack in the southern partof thestatehasrisento34. SamuelAruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State in a statement said,

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura Local Government Area.”

 

According to the report, “four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA. “Two military personnel wereamongthe34killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.”

 

He also said “Seven people wereinjuredand arereceiving treatment. One Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community is currently missing.

 

Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehiclesand17motorcycleswere vandalised.”

Condemning the attack, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed his grief at the feedback, and sent condolences to thefamiliesof thelocalskilled.

He prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured a quick recovery.

The Governor also condoled with the Military High Command, and the families of themilitarypersonnelwho paid the ultimate price in the lineof dutyduringthisattack.

TheGovernorofferedprayers for the repose of their souls. Going further, the Governor appealed to citizens to remain calm andcooperate with security agenciesaseffortsare sustained to stabilise the area.

 

The Governor said, “The KadunaStateGovernmentenjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Nigerian Navy launches excercise AMI JIJI in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday flagged off a security exercise code named ‘AMI JIJI’, meaning (Cold Water) to help secure the water ways and fight against criminality on the waterways in the Niger Delta region. Flagging off the exercise in Delta State, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba disclosed that […]
Metro & Crime

Vigilante kills two in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A trigger-happy vigilante, whose name was still unknown, yesterday shot two people dead at Ofehi Street off College Road, Aduwawa, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. A witness said the vigilante reportedly went to his customer’s store who was attending to another customer. The witness added that vigilante told seller that he […]
Metro & Crime

Boat accidents: Sack LASWA GM, PDP tells Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sack the management of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for recent boat accidents on the state waterways.   The party, in a statement issued yesterday by its state spokesman, Taofik Gani, also asked the governor to declare Lagos waterways unsafe for public transportation.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica