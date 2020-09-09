Southern Kaduna: Christian leaders, SOKAPU boycott NCPC peace summit

The on-going peace effort towards curbing violent attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna suffered a setback yesterday as Christian leaders from the area and the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) yesterday boycotted a peace summit organised to put an end to the killings.

However, the peace summit went on as scheduled in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state with other participants taking part in the quest for peace. The southern Kaduna Christian leaders said they were staying away from the peace summit put together by the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and the Concerned Citizens of Southern Kaduna because some ‘key stakeholders’ were not invited to the parley.

On their part, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union boycotted the summit due to what they said was the short notice given to them by the organisers, they however asked that the summit be rescheduled to a later date, which the organisers did not agree to.

According to the Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, Bishop Simon Peters Mutum, the key stakeholders who had suffered the brunt of the crisis over the years only learnt of the peace summit few hours to the opening. The cleric said from all indications, all the arrangements had been completed without the involvement of some of the key stakeholders of southern Kaduna that had been suffering from the killings.

He added that the group would welcome an explanation as to why the organisers of the summit decided to sideline SOKAPU and the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the planning of the summit.

A statement he made available to newsmen in Kafanchan said: “We are, therefore, deeply concerned about whom the ‘Friends of Southern Kaduna’ are and what may be their real motives! “We are also troubled that a peace summit can be organised for a people without involving the key leaders of the people to be discussed with/about!

“So, in as much as we would love to be part of a peace summit, we want to know who the organisers are and what they really want to achieve by this summit going by the way they planned it! “We would also want an explanation as to why the leadership of SOKAPU, CAN and SKCLA were sidelined in the planning of the summit.

“We would have wished that the peace summit be rescheduled until all our questions are properly answered and every key player, the youths, CDAs, traditional institution, regional groups of interest and religious groups, are contacted, organised and carried along and that is our prayer.”

