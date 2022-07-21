News

Southern Kaduna Christian leaders task Buhari, El-Rufai on killing of priests

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Christian leaders from the Southern part of Kaduna State under the auspices of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to immediately bring to an end the “continuous persecution” of priests across the country.

SKCLA disclosed this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure while reacting to the news of the murder of one of the two Catholic priests kidnapped in Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum. Kure lamented the rising cases of priests being kidnapped and in some cases killed by their abductors even after receiving ransom, stressing that Buhari and El-Rufai should do something to stop it. The statement also tasked security operatives to always be proactive in their response to criminal attacks instead of being reactive.

He described the murdered priest as one of the active members of the association who has contributed in no small way to giving direction to the Christian communities in the area and the state as a whole. SKCLA also expressed their condolences to the Catholic community especially the immediate family of the deceased Priest, Bishop and laity of Kafanchan Diocese over the loss and prayed to God to expose his killers and rescue those in the den of kidnappers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Abaribe joins APGA, resigns as Senate Minority Leader

Posted on Author Reporter

    The haemorrhage of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which started on Wednesday with the exit of one of its presidential aspirants, Mr. Peter Obi, continued on Friday when Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe also dumped the opposition party. Abaribe has now joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on which platform he intends to recontest for […]
News

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s ex- CoS appeals to APC aggrieved members

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Biodun Omoleye, ex- Chief of Staff (CoS) to Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members to unite ahead of the June 18 governorship poll. Omoleye appealed to aggrieved leaders and members to ensure that APC candidate Biodun Oyebanji win the election. According to the ex- CoS, who made the appeal […]
News

Japan’s governing party chooses Shinzo Abe’s successor

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s governing party is voting for a new leader to succeed Shinzo Abe, with the winner almost certain to be the next prime minister. Last month Abe announced his resignation due to health reasons, reports the BBC. The winner is widely expected to be 71-year-old Yoshihide Suga who serves as chief cabinet secretary in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica