Southern Kaduna Christian leaders task Buhari, El-Rufai on killing of priests

Christian leaders from the Southern part of Kaduna State under the auspices of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to immediately bring to an end the “continuous persecution” of priests across the country.

SKCLA disclosed this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure while reacting to the news of the murder of one of the two kidnapped Catholic Priests kidnapped in Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum.

Kure lamented the rising cases of priests being kidnapped and in some cases killed by their abductors even after receiving ransom and ask Buhari and El-Rufai to do something to stop it.

The statement also tasked security operatives to always be proactive in their response to criminal attacks instead of being reactive.

He described the murdered priest as one of the active members of the association who has contributed in no small way to giving direction to the Christian communities in the area and the state as a whole.

SKCLA also expressed their condolences to the Catholic community especially the immediate family of the deceased Priest, Bishop and laity of Kafanchan Diocese over the loss and prayed to God to expose his killers and rescue those in the den of kidnappers

