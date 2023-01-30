News

Southern Kaduna Christian, Muslim, leaders sign peace pact over polls

Ahead of the February 25 – March 11 general election, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association and Southern Kaduna Council of Imams and Ulama have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in support of a crisis-free elections in the area.

The MOU signed on Monday in Kafanchan is aimed at making sure that the leaders work together to ensure that there is no violence before, during and after the election.

A joint statement signed by the Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders, Apostle Emmanuel Kure and Chief Imam Dr. Muhammad Kassim, disclosed that the pact was to encourage Muslims and Christians in the region to shun violence, embrace dialogue and remain committed to a free general election.

The leaders explained that they undertake to sign the Memorandum of Understanding as a mark of commitment towards sustaining peaceful coexistence for the progress and development of the zone.

They said: “Stakeholders of both Christians and Muslims are committed to the promotion of peaceful co-existence among communities in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State and Nigeria.

“The two religious groups with their members, have collectively and individually, agree to ensure that the 2023 general elections was violence-free, noting that even if crisis erupts in other places we they’ll jointly ensure that it does not consume the region and their members are not involved.”

 

