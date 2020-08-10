News

Southern Kaduna: Coalition seeks parade of arrested suspects

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA A coalition of Southern Kaduna organisations, has made a strong case for the parade of suspects arrested in connection with acts of criminality in the area, saying the development would aid transparency.

 

This was as the coalition, which operates under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Indigenous Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), disclosed that many of “our members constitute most of the vigilante members and cut across the entire Southern Kaduna”.

 

According to the coalition, members of the vigilante in the troubled area, work closely with the military, through patrols and intelligence gatherings. In a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev (Dr) Dauda Fadia, the group said:  “We have been working closely with the military on patrol and sharing intelligence…We are also aware that they have prevented some attacks.

 

“While we commend the military for a number of arrest made so far in the crisis, we appeal to them to hand over the suspected militia members in their custody to the Police: after parading them in public for transparency and subsequent prosecution. We will not tolerate any attempt to shield them.”

 

Meanwhile, the group claimed that the militiamen, who carry out the mindless attacks on communities, use bush paths, to evade arrest by security operatives. It noted that the said claim was based on information gathered from the local vigilante members.

 

“While not holding brief for the military, what we gathered from our members among the local vigilantes on ground across the area is that the militia don’t use the roads but use motorbikes through bush paths to the villages during odd hours to perpetuate their evils.

 

“They normally avoid where security men are stationed and since the military men cannot be everywhere, the marauders target villages and locations where the military or other security personnel cannot respond on time due largely to bad roads and terrain”. Accordingly, the coalition appealed “to the good people of Southern Kaduna to remain peaceful and law abiding”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Edo, Enugu record 116 new cases as govt calls for caution

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

E do and Enugu states, yesterday, both recorded 116 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.     While Edo State recorded 60 confirmed cases, Enugu State recorded 56. With the continuous rise in confirmed cases in Edo State, the government has reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the […]
News

ADP: Our members not defecting to PDP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Sani Yabagi, has refuted reports that members of the party in Edo State were defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The national chairman, who stated this at a press briefing yesterday, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the probe of corrupt persons […]
News

Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: