Southern Kaduna: Coalition seeks parade of arrested suspects

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA A coalition of Southern Kaduna organisations, has made a strong case for the parade of suspects arrested in connection with acts of criminality in the area, saying the development would aid transparency.

This was as the coalition, which operates under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Indigenous Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), disclosed that many of “our members constitute most of the vigilante members and cut across the entire Southern Kaduna”.

According to the coalition, members of the vigilante in the troubled area, work closely with the military, through patrols and intelligence gatherings. In a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev (Dr) Dauda Fadia, the group said: “We have been working closely with the military on patrol and sharing intelligence…We are also aware that they have prevented some attacks.

“While we commend the military for a number of arrest made so far in the crisis, we appeal to them to hand over the suspected militia members in their custody to the Police: after parading them in public for transparency and subsequent prosecution. We will not tolerate any attempt to shield them.”

Meanwhile, the group claimed that the militiamen, who carry out the mindless attacks on communities, use bush paths, to evade arrest by security operatives. It noted that the said claim was based on information gathered from the local vigilante members.

“While not holding brief for the military, what we gathered from our members among the local vigilantes on ground across the area is that the militia don’t use the roads but use motorbikes through bush paths to the villages during odd hours to perpetuate their evils.

“They normally avoid where security men are stationed and since the military men cannot be everywhere, the marauders target villages and locations where the military or other security personnel cannot respond on time due largely to bad roads and terrain”. Accordingly, the coalition appealed “to the good people of Southern Kaduna to remain peaceful and law abiding”.

