Southern Kaduna: Coalition seeks parade of suspects nabbed        

…says members working with military on security patrols

A coalition of Southern Kaduna organisations, has made a strong case for the parade of suspects arrested in connection with acts of criminality in the area, saying the development will aid transparency.

This was as the coalition, which operates under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Indigenous Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), disclosed that many of “our members constitute most of the  vigilante members and cut across the entire Southern Kaduna”.
According to the coalition, members of the vigilante in the troubled area, work closely with the military, through patrols and intelligence gatherings
In a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev (Dr) Dauda Fadia, the group said: “We have been working closely with the military on patrol and sharing intelligence…We are also aware that they have prevented some attacks.
“While we commend the military for a number of arrest made so far in the crisis, we appeal to them to hand over the suspected militia members in their custody to the Police: after parading them in public for transparency and subsequent  prosecution. We will not tolerate any attempt to shield them.”
Meanwhile, the group claimed that the militiamen, who carry out the mindless attacks on communities, use bush paths, to evade arrest by security operatives.
It noted that the said claim was based on information gathered from the local vigilante members.

