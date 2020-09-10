Southern Kaduna crisis: Group charges youths on peace building

The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has charged youths on the need to shun tendencies that have the capacity of breaching peace in the troubled area.

SOKIPEP, which is a peace-building organisation, urged the young men and women to report acts of provocation to the military and other security operatives battling criminal elements in the area.

According to the group, measures put in place by the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), to restore peace to Southern Kaduna and its environs, must be supported by all people of goodwill, as only peace can guarantee prosperity.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Rev Dauda Fadia, SOKIPEP, condemned last week’s attacks, and others before, even as it called for calm.

“We therefore, appeal to our youths not to allow themselves to be used to breach peace by people whose children are base in Abuja, Kaduna and Jos.

“No matter the level of provocation, they should report to the security agencies for action.

“These are very unfortunate incidents considering that they happened at a time peace had returned to the once troubled Southern Kaduna area due to the concerted efforts of the military outfit, Nigeria christain pilgrims commission, community, civil society and faith-based organisations as well as well meaning individuals.

“We sincerely commend the swift response of men of Operation Safe Haven who got to both scenes in minutes and arrests were made from both parties.

“The quick response prevented escalation and more casualty. We appeal to the military outfit to sustain the tempo,” the group said.

It added that: “We can’t be supporting criminals and expect God to be with us. Every human life is important, no matter the tribe or religion, we are created by one God.

“For us, the major problem in Southern Kaduna is not religious or ethnic difference, but politics and sentiments being propagated by some so called leaders of our people for their selfish interests.

“We strongly commend the officers and men of Operation Haven, the special forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices and commitment toward full restoration of peace in our area.

“They have the full assurances of the peace loving Southern Kaduna people and they should deal decisively with criminals no matter their status, tribe and religion.”

