Southern Kaduna crisis: Senator lauds CAN President, El-Rufai’s

Stop the killings now, says MSSN president

A senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Uba Sani, yesterday commended the leadership acumen of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and that of the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, towards resolving the lingering crisis in the state. Sani’s commendation came on the heels of Monday’s meeting between the governor and the CAN president over the unrest in the southern part of the state. The senator said it was commendable that both parties agreed to resolve the lingering issue in the area.

The CAN president had led a high-powered delegation to Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna to discuss the security situation in parts of the state, part of which fell under the senatorial district of Uba Sani. The lawmaker said the discussion at the meeting was befitting of true leaders and described the CAN President as “uplifting and statesmanlike” while El- Rufai was a “pan-Nigerian with zero tolerance for discrimination.” Sani, in a statement he personally signed said: “The visit of the high-powered CAN delegation is heartwarming and strategic as the state government and security agencies step up efforts to end the bandits’ attack in southern Kaduna and parts of the Kaduna Central. “The visit is a pointer to the fact that it is only through collaborative efforts that we can win the battle against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other crimes.

“We are one people and must come together to rebuild confidence and chart the pathway to sustainable peace. This is the time for leaders to passionately appeal to our people to give peace a chance,” he said. Sani said the Kaduna State government was totally committed to the restoration of peace and security in southern Kaduna and the five affected local government areas in Kaduna Central.

“The governor cherishes the people of southern Kaduna and indeed all the citizens of Kaduna State, and will do everything in his power to rebuild their trust and confidence in the sincerity and commitment of the government towards peace and security in the state. “It is my hope that the visit of CAN national leadership will mark the beginning of a rapprochement between the people of southern Kaduna and the state government so that a partnership can be forged to bring the bandits to their knees. “Special forces have been deployed to southern Kaduna. The total support of the people is critical for the mission to succeed.

“I will continue to work closely with the government and security agencies to bring the insecurity situation in Kaduna Central to an end. Our people have lost so much. Their lives and livelihoods matter,” Uba Sani declared. In a related development, members of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, yesterday called on federal and state governments to stop the killing in southern Kaduna. MSSN President, Miftahudeen Thanni, said the Muslim students in the country were dissatisfied with needless wastes of human lives, calling on the government to do everything humanly possible to stop the wanton killings and bloodshed. Addressing journalists on the state of the nation at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre at the secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Thanni, who recently took over as the president of the society, urged the government to investigate whoever was perpetrating the evil going on in southern Kaduna and put an end to it. He said: “One of the primary responsibilities of government is to secure the citizens and the properties of the citizens. Security is key, so because of this, we still implore the government to do the needful, the government is trying, but they have not done their best, if they can do better, I think this will be a forgotten issue.”

