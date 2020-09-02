Southern Kaduna: Group urges support for peace initiatives

A peace advocacy group, the Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has appealed to stakeholders to avoid making inciting statements that were capable of derailing ongoing efforts at restoring peace to the troubled aea.

While suing for restraint, the group advised against positions that suggested entitlements.

A statement, Wednesday, by SOKIPEP’s National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, read: “As professional peace builders,we feel this is not the time to throw blames and point accusing fingers but a time to begin the process of genuine forgiveness, reconciliation and resettlement of displaced people as well as trauma healing process for victims of the unfortunate attack in our communities.

“We understand that there are several issues at the background of this conflict but we appeal to people to bring them to the negotiation table rather public media which may be misunderstood or misinterpreted and can cause serious breach of the fragile peace in Southern Kaduna.

“The life of our women, children and everyone in Southern Kaduna must be put first into consideration before any other interest we have.

“Accusations and counter accusations have not solved any problem in the past and will not do so in the future.

“At this point we should be working closely with all arms of government and stakeholders to get a permanent solution to the conflicts so that people can return to their communities.

“Again,we wish to call on Governor Nasir El-Rufai to come to the aid of Southern Kaduna in terms of relief items as our people are in great pains.

“We also want to call on some people who may have political aspirations not to use our esteem platform, as a vehicle for their ambition using the unfortunate crisis without minding the implications of their actions on the general wellbeing of peace loving Southern Kaduna people…”

Like this: Like Loading...