Southern Kaduna killings: Humanitarian crisis looms –SOKAPU

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) yesterday raised the alarm over the continued killing and the attendant humanitarian crisis in their area. SOKAPU in a statement also said at least 26 persons have been killed between Monday and Wednesday in two local government areas of Kauru and Zangon-Kataf.

The statement signed by Luka Binniyat, spokesman of the Union said: “Less than 24 hours after armed assailants invaded four Chawai villages in Chawai Chiefdom, Kauru Local Government Area (LGA) in Southern Kaduna and killed over 20 person in a single night, the attackers crossed a bridge well manned by soldiers at Bakin Kogi market town and invaded the neighbouring Apiababun village in Atyap Chiefdom Zangon Kataf LGA.”

Luka said, the gunmen who he described as Fulanis “killed a heavily pregnant woman, her two children and two children of her brother’s husband. “The five victims were buried today in a mass grave at the village amidst rumours that the killers would return.” Luka also said: “Same day, in a separate attack at Kurmin Masara, in Atyap Chiefdom, armed herdsmen ambushed Mr Ezekiel Bulus, 51, on his farm and hacked the father of five to death.” According to Luka “Shockingly, the humanitarian crises generated by this crime against humanity seems in the least to have bothered Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state.

