Southern Kaduna killings: Religious group wants security posts at flash points

A religious organisation under the auspices of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called for the establishment of more security posts at strategic locations in Southern Kaduna, to check the spate of killings in the area.

A statement signed by the Co-chairmen of IDFP, Bishop Sunday Onuoha and Alhaji Kunle Sanni and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, also expressed fear that thekillingscouldunleashhunger on the people of the region and the state in general.

While condemning the killings that had been going on unabated, the group said the security posts personnel should work with community structured vigilante groups with a view to help in early identification of incidences that could result in violence by reporting same to the relevant agencies for their prompt action.

IDFP urged the Kaduna State government to redouble its efforts in protecting the lives and property of citizens for sustainable peace in all regions of the state. The statement reads in part:

“The IDFP is saddened by the wave of violence in Kaduna State, most especially in Southern Kaduna and in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna is currently at the receiving end, leading to mutual hate speeches, open threats and calls for attack on individuals, groups and communities.

“Coming during the farming season, the violence also threatens to unleash hunger on the people of the region and the state generally next year as the predominantly farming communities are restricted to cultivating only their backyard farms for fear of attacks in their far-off farmlands. “Vulnerable populations like women and youths are at high risks.

Women and the youth both face the risks of death and loss of sources of livelihood. Women and the youth face the additional risks of rape and a break in educational pursuits respectively

