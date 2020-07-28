News

Southern Kaduna killings: Religious group wants security posts at flash points

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

A religious organisation under the auspices of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called for the establishment of more security posts at strategic locations in Southern Kaduna, to check the spate of killings in the area.

 

A statement signed by the Co-chairmen of IDFP, Bishop Sunday Onuoha and Alhaji Kunle Sanni and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, also expressed fear that thekillingscouldunleashhunger on the people of the region and the state in general.

 

While condemning the killings that had been going on unabated, the group said the security posts personnel should work with community structured vigilante groups with a view to help in early identification of incidences that could result in violence by reporting same to the relevant agencies for their prompt action.

 

IDFP urged the Kaduna State government to redouble its efforts in protecting the lives and property of citizens for sustainable peace in all regions of the state. The statement reads in part:

 

“The IDFP is saddened by the wave of violence in Kaduna State, most especially in Southern Kaduna and in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna is currently at the receiving end, leading to mutual hate speeches, open threats and calls for attack on individuals, groups and communities.

 

 

“Coming during the farming season, the violence also threatens to unleash hunger on the people of the region and the state generally next year as the predominantly farming communities are restricted to cultivating only their backyard farms for fear of attacks in their far-off farmlands. “Vulnerable populations like women and youths are at high risks.

 

Women and the youth both face the risks of death and loss of sources of livelihood. Women and the youth face the additional risks of rape and a break in educational pursuits respectively

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen terrorists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

•As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition B enue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo Local Government Area of […]
News

Reps accuse AGF of extra budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has accused the Accountant General of the Federation of engaging in extra budgetary expenditure contrary to the powers conferred on his office by approving additional funds for the conduct of the 2015 general election. Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Oluwole, who made the accusation on Tuesday, said […]
News

2023: Senate will ensure just, fair deal for all Nigerians –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has promised that the Senate would ensure that just and treatment was given to every part of Nigeria in the scheme of things. Lawan made this pledge when a delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by its Secretary General, Dim Uche Okwukwu, paid him a courtesy visit in his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: