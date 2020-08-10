Metro & Crime

Southern Kaduna killings: STF arrests 8 suspects

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and part of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

Parading the suspects before journalists on Monday in Kafachan, Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, said the arrest was part of its effort at curtailing the killings.
Represented by Col. David Nwakonobi, the Commander, Sector 7 of the operation, Okonkwo said six of the suspects were arrested on August 5, at Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
According to him, the other two were arrested at Chawai, a village on the fringes of Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas.
New Telegraph reports that the suspects include: Abubakar Ali, Ali Amadu, Bawa Idi, Umar Dikko, Garba Damon’s and Mohammed Ibrahim. Others are Adamu Joseph and William Barnabas.
He explained that the arrests were base on credible intelligent reports made available to the operation.
“In a bid to curb the recent attacks and isolated killings in Southern Kaduna, our troops have continued to intensify efforts aimed at curtailing the menace and ensuring peace in the general area.
“On August 5, our troops acting on credible intelligence, apprehended six suspected militias at Lere.
“One locally fabricated pump action gun, two locally made pistols, one 9mm ammunition, four machetes and two motorcycles were found in their possession.
“In a related development our troops in conjunction with members of vigilante group, apprehended two suspects at Chawai, a village between Kauru and Zango Kataf.
“One locally made pump action gun, three cartridges, two mobil phones and a dagger were recovered from them,” he said.
The Commander said the suspects had been profiled and preliminary investigation had also been conducted, adding that they would be handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

