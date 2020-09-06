Southern Kaduna: MACBAN pledges support for peace efforts

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Kaduna branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, (MACBAN), has pledged total support to the military and other security agencies battling acts of criminality in parts of Kaduna State.

The leadership of the organisation in the state also agreed to reverse to what it called “our olden days relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area”.

Leaders of MACBAN, in an eight-point communiqué signed after the peace parley, further made a case for the establishment of a joint community peace and security at all levels, with a view to monitoring and maintaining peace among neighbouring communities.

Jointly signed by the Kaduna State MACBAN Chairman, Alhaji Usman Haruna Tugga, State Zone III Chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Musa, Director, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Bayero Zango and the state’s Zone III Secretary,Alhaji Shuaibu Mogauri Usman, the communique disclosed that the summit “strongly commended the efforts of Commanders of Operation Safe Haven and all his officers and men for their tireless efforts toward the restoration of peace in southern Kaduna we have never seen this kind of efforts from military commander before”.

It reads in part: “The summit was attended by Ardos and other stakeholders from all the eight LGAs of Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone and beyond.

“The summit after all the deliberations it has reached the following resolutions: That we have agreed to revert to our former relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.

“We are appealing to farmers to allow our cattle graze on recognised cattle routes

“We have agreed to bury our differences and be our brothers keepers henceforth in order to foster development in the area.

“We call on our people to stop allowing under age children rear cattle in order to prevent further destructions of farm produce of the farmers within the area and beyond.”

It added: “We also advise our people to be vigilant and hand over suspected criminals to security agencies that may be found within our communities.

“The summit strongly commended the efforts of Commanders of Operation Safe Haven and all his officers and men for their tireless efforts toward the restoration of peace in southern Kaduna…”

